About 30 missiles, more than 800 KABs and almost 300 attack UAVs were used by Russian Federation against Ukraine in week - Zelenskyy. VIDEO
This week, Russia used about 30 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs, and almost 300 attack drones against Ukraine.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.
The President stressed that Ukraine needs strong support from its partners in protecting lives from Russian terror.
"Air defense, long-range capability, support for our soldiers - all that will help make Russia end this war.
And I thank everyone in the world who understands this. I thank our partners who help and support us," Zelenskyy added.
