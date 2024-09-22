Ukraine is hitting ammunition depots in Russia with its weapons - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The situation in the war would have been much better if Ukraine had long-range weapons and all the permits to use them.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his traditional evening address, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, once again, it is worth noting our soldiers' accuracy on enemy territory. This is what makes the difference - our ability to bring the war back home to Russia.

We have another arsenal in Russia, and it was a significant arsenal for the occupier. All our soldiers of the Defence and Security Forces of Ukraine who were involved - thank you! The Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and everyone who was involved - well done!

There is also good work by the SBU on another arsenal of Russian troops. These were caches of Russian tactical missiles and guided bombs - everything that Russia uses to terrorize our cities and our positions. I want to emphasize that we are doing this thanks to our capabilities, our weapons - without the means that our partners can provide, which can significantly accelerate the end of this war by destroying Russia's offensive potential.

If we could use all our accuracy to defend our country, if we had enough missiles and permits from our partners to do so, the overall situation in the war would be much better for our security - for the security of Ukraine and everyone in the world who does not want to exist under such aggressions as this Russian one.

We are convincing our partners - and we will continue to talk about this next week - that Ukraine needs a full-range capability. And not only our own drones, not only our own missiles, which do not yet have sufficient range but also everything that can protect the world from terror, from Russia.

Today, I would like to make a special mention of our Special Operations Centre "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine. Well done, warriors! I also thank every unit, every soldier, sergeant, and officer who are fighting on the enemy's territory in the Kursk region of Russia. Our active actions there have exactly the same impact on the frontline situation as we need it in Ukraine.

And of course, the frontline, our combat brigades. Pokrovske direction, Kurakhove direction, and all directions in Donetsk region. Our Kharkiv region, our Zaporizhzhia, the whole south. I want to thank everyone for their resilience!

The 46th separate airmobile brigade, the 68th Dovbush ranger brigade, and the 425th separate assault battalion are worth special mention this week. Thank you for your bravery in the Pokrovske sector. The 65th separate mechanized brigade in the Orikhivsk sector, and the 35th separate marine brigade in the Prydniprovsky sector. I am grateful to you! I thank everyone who is fighting for Ukraine and everyone who helps us protect lives!

The next week could be crucial in many ways to stop Russian terror, this aggression, and to restore normal security. For this to happen, the determination of our partners must be matched by the courage of Ukrainians. The answer to the question "When will this war end?" is really when the determination of our partners keeps pace with what we can do to protect ourselves, to defend our independence, to win. Ukraine must win this war! It can win. But together with the whole world.

Our clear strategy will be on the table with our partners. And the President of the United States," Zelenskyy said.