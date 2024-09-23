Ukrainian commanders of airborne forces show how Ukrainian paratroopers broke through another section on border with Russia (updated). VIDEO

Units of the 95th Separate Air Assault Polissia Brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine broke through one of the sections of the Russian border.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, this is the second successful operation to break through the Russian border since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

According to the Air Assault Forces, the video shows the opening of passages in engineering barriers, the entry of airborne assault units into enemy territory, and the first battles in the border area, where Air Assault Forces' tankers "dismantle" an enemy stronghold.

It does not specify when the breakthrough took place or which section of the border with Russia it is.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian military officer on his telegram channel "Officer+" notes that there is no information about another new entry into the Kursk region.

"The video posted by the 95th is a move through the Glushkovsky district that took place about a week ago, as the units are keeping a pause in the information space," he explained.

The day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that it was too early to assess the success of the Kursk operation of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, but certain results were already visible. Censor.NET also reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had stopped a counter-offensive by Russian troops in the Kursk region. According to Forbes, Ukrainian troops have advanced in a new direction in the Kursk region.