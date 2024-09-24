UAV crashed in Taganrog, Russia: Fire breaks out. VIDEO
A drone crashed in the Russian city of Taganrog, causing a fire in a timber warehouse.
This is reported by ASTRA, Censor.NET reports.
A video was also published online.
"A fire broke out in a timber warehouse in Taganrog's industrial zone as a result of a UAV crash. Information about the victims is being clarified. Emergency services have arrived at the scene," the governor said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password