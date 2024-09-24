UAV crashed in Taganrog, Russia: Fire breaks out. VIDEO

A drone crashed in the Russian city of Taganrog, causing a fire in a timber warehouse.

This is reported by ASTRA, Censor.NET reports.

A video was also published online.

"A fire broke out in a timber warehouse in Taganrog's industrial zone as a result of a UAV crash. Information about the victims is being clarified. Emergency services have arrived at the scene," the governor said.

