Soldiers of 28th SMB drive enemy assault groups out of their positions in Donetsk, some of Russians are being captured. VIDEO

In Donetsk region, near Toretsk, soldiers of the Shkval (Squall) special rifle battalion and pilots of the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign eliminated several groups of Russian assaultmen, and another group of occupiers surrendered.

This was reported in the telegram channel of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

"There were battles for almost every building. The enemy could potentially be hiding behind every window and in every basement. In the end, the enemy groups were first driven out of their positions, and then driven into a dead end and eliminated. Several occupiers nevertheless realised their situation and decided to surrender," the soldiers said.

