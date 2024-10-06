This week alone, Russia used more than 800 KABs, almost 400 attack UAVs, and about 20 missiles against Ukraine, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Russia's daily aerial terror in Ukraine can be stopped thanks to the unity of partners and long-range capabilities.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"During the week, the enemy used about 20 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs, and almost 400 attack UAVs of various types," Zelenskyy said.

He said that last night, air defence forces destroyed more than 50 "shaheds" in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv regions.



"This daily air terror can be stopped. This requires the unity of partners and long-range capability. This will help save the lives of Ukrainians every day. Next week, we will continue to work on this with our partners within the framework of Ramstein," Zelenskyy added.

As a reminder, on the night of 6 October 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with attack UAVs and missiles of various types. Two missiles and 56 out of 87 attack UAVs were shot down, and 25 drones were lost.