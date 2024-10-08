"Dorohozhychi" metro station in Kyiv did not work due to threat of flooding. VIDEO (updated)

In Kyiv, the "Dorohozhychi" metro station is closed for entry and exit due to flooding of the underpass, and traffic is restricted.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the city water supply network had broken near the "Dorohozhychi" metro station, and as a result, water flooded the underpass where the entrance to the station is located.

Because of this, trains run past the station without stopping.

Trolleybuses №16 and 35 are detouring around the area with a breakthrough via the neighboring Dorohozhytska Street (to Illienko Street).

The KCSA added that traffic on Yurii Illienko Street, near the "Dorohozhychi" metro station, is restricted in both directions. Work is underway to pump out the water and utilities are working.

Updated information

Later, the KCSA reported that as of 14.30 the metro station "Dorohozhychi" resumed its work in normal mode.