Soldiers of 73rd NSOC destroyed Russian warehouse with fuel and lubricants and eliminated 10 occupiers using "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center (NSOC) have been working very productively with the Wild Hornets drones.

During the day, the soldiers destroyed them:

- 10 occupiers, 3 more were 300ths;

- buildings with enemy personnel;

- TV (transport vehicle) of ROF (Russian occupation forces) in the garage;

- a warehouse for fuels and lubricants and an ammunition depot.

