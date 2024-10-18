Russians spreading fake on behalf of UNITED24 that Ukraine planning to involve Polish military personnel to work in TCRSS - CCD. VIDEO

Russian propaganda is spreading a fake video on behalf of the UNITED24 platform claiming that Ukraine plans to engage Polish military personnel in December 2024 to work in the TCRSS.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Centre for Countering Disinformation.

"Having verified the information with UNITED24, the Centre reports that the platform did not create or distribute such content. The information about the involvement of the Polish military in the TCR and SS is also untrue," the CCD said.

It is noted that the purpose of this lie is to create tension between the Ukrainian and Polish peoples and discredit cooperation between Ukraine and its partners.

The Centre also adds that this is not the first fake video by ru-propagandists aimed at creating tension with Poland.

