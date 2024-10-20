Over week, Russian army used about 800 KABs and more than 500 drones against Ukraine, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Russia continues its deliberate terror against Ukrainians. This week, Ukrainian cities and communities have been attacked once again by KABs, drones, and missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel.

Over the past week, Russian terrorists have used more than 20 missiles of various types, about 800 guided aerial bombs, and more than 500 attack drones of various types against Ukraine.

"A world united in defence can stand up to this targeted terror. Ukraine needs more air defence systems and long-range capabilities. I am grateful to all partners who are aware of this and support us," Zelenskyy said.