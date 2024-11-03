In October, Ukraine was attacked by more than 2,000 Shaheds. These are more than 170,000 foreign components, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In October, the Russians launched more than 2,000 "shaheds" against Ukraine. This is more than 170,000 components from abroad. The world must work much harder to control the export of specialised parts and resources.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his traditional evening address, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, first of all, I am grateful to our soldiers. To all those who defend Ukraine from the daily attacks of the 'Shahed' and missiles. Russia is gradually increasing this activity. And for this purpose, unfortunately, it still has the opportunity to use Western components.

In October, more than 2,000 "shaheds" were against Ukraine, against our people. Literally every day. This number of "Shaheds" means more than 170,000 components that should have been blocked from being supplied to Russia. Microcircuits, microcontrollers, processors and many different parts, without which this terror would simply be impossible.

Read more on Censor.NET: In the morning, the enemy attacked Kherson region with drones: one person was killed, five others were injured

All this is supplied to Russia from abroad. And unfortunately, it comes from companies in China, Europe, and America - many micro-contributions to Russia's ongoing terror. This brings the world back to the need to work much harder to control the export of specialised parts and resources. To prevent Russia from circumventing the sanctions that have long been imposed on Russia for this war.

The same as with the Shahed, with Russian missiles. They all contain components from other countries. Fighting against Russian strikes means fighting for the strength of sanctions against Russia. Sanctions must increase and be effective. And every scheme to circumvent sanctions is a crime against people and the world. It is precisely these schemes that allow Russia to help build up the muscle of the regimes in Iran and North Korea. This is a global threat. And only global, special pressure can overcome it.

Today I would like to recognise our military who have shown themselves to be the best in countering the Shahed in these weeks. Mobile firing group "Master" of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade, mobile firing groups "Uzhyk" and "Sherkhan" of the 59th separate motorised infantry brigade, mobile firing group 494 of the 14th Bohdan Khmelnytsky radio technical brigade, mobile firing groups 513 and 631 of the 636th separate anti-aircraft machine gun battalion of the Land Forces and mobile firing group number 9 of the 7th tactical aviation brigade. I thank you all for your work, for your service to everyone who defends Ukraine so effectively.

See more: Apartment in 16-story building in Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv burned down after Russian attack. PHOTOS

I spoke with the Chief of the Syrsk Command. Report on the front. Main directions: Kurakhivske, Pokrovske, Lymanske and all the others. Toretsk direction as well. I thank all our soldiers for their bravery! Each defended position and each restored position is important for all of us, for the entire frontline.

I am grateful to the soldiers of the 79th separate air assault brigade - they are fighting in the Kurakhove sector. Also other areas in Donetsk region: The 38th Separate Marine Brigade - well done, the 68th Separate Ranger Brigade - thank you, soldiers! Orikhiv area: thanks to all the soldiers of the 128th separate mountain assault and 141st separate infantry brigades. Also in the Prydniprovia area: the 124th and 126th separate brigades of the Special Forces - thank you!

Glory to all those who are fighting for Ukraine! To everyone who works for the sake of our country, for the sake of all our people! Thank you to everyone in the world who helps us defend the right, our right, the Ukrainian right and the right of every people to their own life!" - Zelensky said.