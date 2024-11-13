Drones attacked an oil storage facility of Russian Reserve in Penza region of Russian Federation - mass media. VIDEO

On the night of November 13, drones attacked the Rozrezerva oil storage facility in the Penza region of Russia.

This is reported by ASTRA, Censor.NET reports.

The governor of the region, Oleh Melnychenko, said that the drones allegedly fell in a forest in the village of Montazhne and that there were no casualties.

The media reported that the drones had attacked the oil storage facility of the Rosrezerva's Utes Combine located in the village. According to local residents, one of the tanks was damaged.

The plant is engaged in the storage and warehousing of oil and refined products

Read more: No spare parts: Three refineries partially shut down in Russia