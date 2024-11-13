NATO would have already deployed its troops to Ukraine if Russia did not have nuclear weapons - Chairman of the Alliance’s Military Committee Bauer. VIDEO

If Russia did not have nuclear weapons, the North Atlantic Alliance would have already deployed its troops to help Ukraine in the war.

Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the Alliance's Military Committee, said this during a discussion organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, Censor.NET reports citing "European Pravda".

He was asked if it was time to expand assistance to Ukraine, with a hint of physical presence of certain Western allied forces.

"Fighting in Afghanistan is not the same as fighting the Russians in Ukraine. The Taliban did not have nuclear weapons. The Russians have them. But again, I am not saying that it is "impossible". However, we as an Alliance see this risk, and we need a political discussion (...): are we ready to take this risk?" the admiral said.

Bauer noted that now that Ukraine has received almost the entire range of weapons, up to the F-16, it is logical to ask why it took so long to make the decision.

According to him, at the beginning, the leaders were really hesitant about where the Kremlin's "red lines" were.

It is always easy to look back and say that those fears were nonsense. But if you have the responsibility to take the risk, that's a different conversation... I am absolutely convinced that if Russia did not have nuclear weapons, we would already be in Ukraine to kick them out. But they have nuclear weapons. So it's not the same as Afghanistan," Bauer added.

