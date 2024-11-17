Today, our F-16 pilots shot down about 10 aerial targets - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

During the week, Russian troops used nearly 140 missiles of various types, more than 900 guided aerial bombs, and more than 600 attack drones.

This was announced in the telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, our F-16 pilots have shot down about 10 air targets. The consequences of the combined attack on our infrastructure in the Rivne, Lviv, Dnipro, Volyn, and Odesa regions are being eliminated," the Head of State emphasized.

According to him, Russian terrorists once again want to intimidate us with cold and lack of light.

"Repeating our actions again and trying to get results from them. The whole world sees and knows that we are defending ourselves against absolute evil, which does not understand any language but force. We need unity, the world needs unity. Only together can we stop this evil," he emphasizes.

Massive attack on Ukraine on 17 November 2024

As reported, on the morning of 17 November, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on the power system.

For example, the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia three times, targeting critical infrastructure. In the Volyn and Vinnytsia regions, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure during an air raid.

Censor.NET also reported that the Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv with several waves of drones in the morning. The enemy hit the residential sector. In addition, the Russians attacked Kyiv with drones at night, and explosions were heard.

Later, it became known that Russian troops attacked Dnipro and the region, a person was wounded and there was damage. The enemy also hit a critical infrastructure facility in the Rivne region.

The Russian invaders attacked Kryvyi Rih during an air raid. Infrastructure was hit, and hospitals switched to generators.

According to DTEK, the attacks severely damaged the equipment at its thermal power plants. This is the eighth large-scale attack on the company's energy facilities this year. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been shelled more than 190 times.

In the forests of Mukachevo and Rakhiv districts of Zakarpattia region, fragments of enemy missiles and UAVs fell outside settlements.

The enemy also attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Several railway sections in the south, west, and north-east of Ukraine were cut off due to massive hostile shelling. Two railway workers were killed in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Cherkasy region, the Defence Forces shot down seven Shaheds and two cruise missiles, damaged a house and a power line, and set fire to forest litter. In the Odesa region, energy infrastructure was damaged, causing interruptions in the supply of heat, water, and electricity, two people were killed and a teenager was injured.

According to the Air Force, 102 of 120 missiles and 42 of 90 drones were destroyed.