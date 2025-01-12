Fighters of 155th SMB captured 4 occupiers in Pokrovsk direction: "Thank you guys for saving our lives". VIDEO
Soldiers of the 155th separate mechanised brigade named after Anna of Kyiv captured four Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk sector.
According to Censor.NET, the relevant video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel . The occupiers thanked our soldiers for saving the lives of Russian soldiers.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password