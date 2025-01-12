ENG
Fighters of 155th SMB captured 4 occupiers in Pokrovsk direction: "Thank you guys for saving our lives". VIDEO

Soldiers of the 155th separate mechanised brigade named after Anna of Kyiv captured four Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel . The occupiers thanked our soldiers for saving the lives of Russian soldiers.

