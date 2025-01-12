Soldiers of 5th Brigade eliminate enemy infantrymen with accurate drone attacks in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
In the Pokrovsk direction, soldiers of the 5th separate assault brigade eliminated enemy infantrymen with precise drone attacks.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password