ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8415 visitors online
News Video War
5 670 8

Soldiers of 5th Brigade eliminate enemy infantrymen with accurate drone attacks in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk direction, soldiers of the 5th separate assault brigade eliminated enemy infantrymen with precise drone attacks.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

Watch more: In Kursk region, hand and foot of Russian invader appear in middle of field of flames. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9110) war (1049) liquidation (2407) 5 SAB (87)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 