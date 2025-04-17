Occupier films bodies of fellow soldiers: "Holy crap! So many bodies! Red armbands – all our guys. VIDEO

A video has surfaced online showing a Russian occupier filming the bodies of fellow soldiers collected for evacuation.

As reported by Censor.NET, the large number of eliminated occupiers is likely the result of successful actions by Ukrainian forces on the battlefield nearby.

"56 corpses of Russian soldiers in one pile. The occupier filmed a collection point for corpses after another meat assault. The corpses are mostly intact, even the burnt remains have not yet begun to decompose and the uniforms have not decayed. Most likely, these are the results of a recent battle near this point. There were not enough plastic bags for everyone, so some of the corpses are simply laid out in the open. This is just one of the woodlands in Donbas, and the occupiers are advancing in hundreds of such tree lines," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

