DIU intercepts order from Russian commander to use chemical weapons against Defense Forces. AUDIO
Ukrainian intelligence officers intercepted a conversation in which a Russian army commander orders the use of banned chemical weapons to strike the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.
The intercepted audio was released by the press service of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.
In the recording, the commander of the occupying forces instructs an attack on Ukrainian positions using chemical agents prohibited under international humanitarian law.
"There’s no point in carrying a flamethrower—it won’t ignite. If the chemicals are good, we can try using them," the Russian officer says.
Warning: There is foul language!
