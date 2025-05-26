ENG
Ukrainian forces have destroyed or damaged 6,788 Russian artillery systems since beginning of year – Syrskyi. VIDEO

Thanks to the professional and coordinated efforts of Ukrainian troops, over 6,700 Russian artillery systems have been destroyed or damaged since the beginning of the year, including a total of 6,788 units.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

