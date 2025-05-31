Trump does not know whether he will support the bill on new sanctions against Russia. VIDEO

US President Donald Trump has not decided whether he will support Senator Lindsey Graham's bill to tighten sanctions against Russia.

He said this at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The journalists asked if he was ready to support Graham's initiative. In response, Trump said: "I don't know. I have to see him. I'll take a look at it".

The bill on new sanctions against Russia was introduced by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, who recently visited Kyiv.

