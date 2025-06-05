Strong action from U.S. is what’s lacking right now – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address that Ukraine expects "strong steps" from the United States.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Russia takes pride in this — in its ability to kill. And frankly, there’s little else this state has ever learned to do properly. A strike on Pryluky, Chernihiv region, today — Russian drones killed the family of a Ukrainian rescuer. There were also strikes on Kharkiv, Sumy region, Donetsk region, Nikopol, communities in Zaporizhzhia region, and villages in Kherson region. This is the daily reality that, unfortunately, Russians are allowed to carry out. And sadly, the world allows it.

But we see how many people across the world do stand with us. These days, our team is holding meetings in Washington — government officials, military representatives, the Office of the President. I’m grateful to everyone who attended the Ukrainian delegation’s briefings. There were meetings in Congress, with members of the U.S. administration, conversations with journalists and civil society representatives. There is understanding and support. We are really counting on strong action — and that is precisely what is in short supply now.

At this point, there are no peaceful initiatives left in the world that Russia hasn’t rejected. They oppose everything. The only thing they welcome is destruction and death. And they must be held accountable for it," Zelenskyy stressed.