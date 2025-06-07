SSU has released video of special operation "Pavutyna" (Spider Web): path of FPV drone from take-off from roof of modular building to destruction of aircraft. VIDEO

The Security Service of Ukraine has released a new exclusive video from its special operation "Spider Web". The recording shows the full path of one of the FPV drones from the moment it was launched from the roof of a modular building to the destruction of a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber at the Belaya airfield.

In particular, the video shows the drone flying a considerable distance and entering the territory of the airport without any obstacles, with smoke from the previously hit aircraft already rising, Censor.NET reports.

To recap, the SSU conducted such strikes on four Russian military airfields at once: "Olenya, Ivanovo, Dyaghilev and Belaya. The strategic aviation of the aggressor state, which regularly shells peaceful Ukrainian cities, was based there.

This operation was directly led by the SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk on behalf of the President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The estimated value of the equipment destroyed in the SSU's special operation "Spider Web" exceeds USD 7 billion. The total losses of enemy aircraft amounted to 41 units, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22, Tu-160, An-12 and Il-78 aircraft.

