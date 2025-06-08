How former convicts blew up police station in Vuhledar: story of fighter "Khramulia". VIDEO

When the full-scale war started, Serhii Mazhuha's village in Chernihiv was occupied. He lost his job, and his wife fell ill with cancer. To urgently find money for her treatment, Serhii agreed to sell drugs. But a month later, he was detained right at the post office. He ended up in prison, where he served 1 year and 9 months out of the 5 years he was sentenced to for illegal trade and distribution of amphetamine.

When the state gave prisoners the opportunity to mobilise, Serhii signed a contract with the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after the Black Cossacks. He completed his basic training in the last hellish days of Vuhledar's defence, Censor.NET reports.

As part of the Shkval specialised company, Serhii - call sign Khramulia - went to the front line. On the way, their IFV was hit; a fragment pierced his helmet, but he miraculously survived and made it to his positions on foot. Together with the 3rd Mechanised Battalion of the Black Cossacks, he held the defence in the semi-circumscribed city for a week. The last position, Mriya in the Vuhledar district police station, has withstood more than 150 enemy attacks in recent days.

Serhiy "Khramulia" repelled incessant attacks and helped the wounded. For this, he received his first combat chevron and later a brigade badge.

