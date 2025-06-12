SSU releases exclusive footage of June 12 POW swap. VIDEO

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has released exclusive footage of the prisoner exchange that took place today, June 12.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Today’s exchange is the result of the work of the Joint Center for Coordination of POW Search and Release, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized bodies that carried out the directive of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the statement reads.

Ukraine expects the full implementation of the humanitarian agreements reached during the meeting in Istanbul.

As a reminder, on June 12, another stage of the large-scale prisoner exchange was conducted in line with the agreements made in Istanbul. Ukrainian service members have returned home, including personnel of the Armed Forces, Air Assault Forces, Navy, Air Force, Territorial Defense Forces, State Border Guard Service, and National Guard.