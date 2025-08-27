Artem Smilyi blows up occupiers’ pillbox near Kostiantynivka — exclusive footage. VIDEO

During a battle near Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, Ukrainian serviceman Artem Smilyi carried out a heroic raid on a Russian pillbox and blew it up with an anti-tank mine.

Exclusive footage of the operation was released by the 3rd Line Battalion of the 111th Luhansk Territorial Defense Forces Brigade. This is another example of the courage of Ukraine’s defenders on the eastern sector of the front, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: "Madyar’s Birds" destroys occupiers position with strike drone - Russian soldiers blown to pieces. VIDEO