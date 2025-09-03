Oksana Marchenko, wife of Viktor Medvedchuk, crossed the Ukrainian-Belarusian border on February 18, 2022, accompanied by a man who turned out to be an SSU agent.

Journalists identified all the bodyguards who escorted the former Ukrainian TV host during her departure from Ukraine. Among them was Valerii Tuz who, according to Slidstvo.Info’s sources in the tax service, had never officially worked for Medvedchuk’s family security company "Shtorm" or any related firms. Instead, from the fourth quarter of 2022 through the second quarter of 2024, he received a salary from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

The investigation states that Tuz was a double agent and had been cooperating with the SSU even before his official employment.

"This is a former bodyguard of Viktor Medvedchuk. He is the man who helped detain him when Medvedchuk tried to escape. Later he worked for the Security Service for some time. Then cooperation was terminated. Or maybe he has some other tasks now, I don’t know. This man was a double agent," Slidstvo.Info reported.

However, journalists could not confirm this information with the SSU, which replied that "the mentioned person is not an employee of the SSU."

Another bodyguard who accompanied Marchenko to Belarus, Vitalii D., told reporters in correspondence: "Sorry, you won’t learn anything from me about this person (Oksana Marchenko - ed.). Quite some time has passed, and there are certain legal restrictions on disclosing state secrets."

The SSU did not answer whether they knew that Oksana Marchenko was planning to leave Ukraine accompanied by "double agent" Tuz.

Journalists also called Tuz himself, but after hearing the question, he hung up and did not respond to further calls.