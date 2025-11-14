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News Video Elimination of Russian occupiers
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SOF destroyed concentration of two Russian brigades in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Special Operations Forces units destroyed a gathering point for personnel of the Russian Federation's 51st Army in the Pokrovsk direction.

The soldiers posted a video on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

A contingent of the 1st and 9th Russian SMSB occupying forces was concentrated in a building in the village of Zatyshok (Pokrovsk district).

The enemy was building up its forces under the cover of weather conditions.

Watch more: SOF struck Gvardeyskaya oil depot in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

"The task of the 51st Army of the Russian Federation is to encircle the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration from the north.

Despite unfavourable weather conditions, the SOF drones successfully reached their target. Data on enemy losses is being clarified," the statement said.

Watch more: Ukrainian fighter destroys Russian "sleeper" FPV drone right from buggy. VIDEO

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liquidation (3070) Donetsk region (5803) SOF (430) Pokrovskyy district (1334) Zatyshok (9)
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