Von der Leyen and European leaders have arrived in Kyiv. VIDEO

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

She announced this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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It is known that today Ukraine is celebrating Ukrainian Statehood Day.

"I have just arrived in Kyiv – this is my eleventh visit to Ukraine during the war," the post reads.

Von der Leyen described the current moment as "special", as Ukraine has achieved "significant military momentum".

Read more: EU has allocated 3.9 billion euros for drones for Ukraine

"I will announce new initiatives to integrate our defence industries so that we can produce more and faster. We will also discuss Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and preparations for this winter," said the President of the European Commission.

It is known that the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, and the President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, have also arrived in Kyiv.

Albanian President Bayram Begaj is visiting Ukraine for the first time.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša and Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović have arrived in the Ukrainian capital.

Read more: Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discuss defense cooperation and cooperation to support Ukraine