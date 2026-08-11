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News Video Mobilisation in Ukraine
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Mendel, Polyakova and mobilisation: What lies behind narratives about large families, women and war? / Uncensored. VIDEO

Amid a shortage of air defence missiles, Russia is strengthening another weapon: information attacks designed to divide Ukrainian society.

Is Iuliia Mendel’s interview with Olya Polyakova, along with petitions calling for the mobilisation of fathers with many children and childless women, merely random information noise or part of the same process?

Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva explains who benefits from pitting Ukrainians against one another, why mobilisation has become a convenient tool for manipulation, and what fairness during wartime should actually look like.

Watch on Censor.NET.

Watch more: Budanov’s antagonist and Yermak’s acquaintance: Who is Poklad, and why is he heading SSU? | Uncensored. VIDEO

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mobilization (1330) Mendel Yulia (26) Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva (93)
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