Легкие синяки и необычное кровотечение: регулятор в США предупредил о редком побочном эффекте от вакцины Johnson & Johnson
Американское Управление по контролю за продуктами и лекарственными средствами (FDA) внесло изменения в сведения о вакцине Johnson & Johnson. Добавлен редкий риск иммунной тромбоцитопении, в том числе кровотечения.
Как передает Цензор.НЕТ, об этом сообщает "Укринформ" со ссылкой на Reuters.
"Отчеты о побочных явлениях после применения вакцины Janssen COVID-19 свидетельствуют о повышенном риске иммунной тромбоцитопении в течение 42 дней после вакцинации", - говорится в письме регулятора компании J&J.
Возможные побочные эффекты включают легкие синяки или небольшие кровяные пятна под кожей, а также необычное или чрезмерное кровотечение, сообщает FDA.
Агентство Reuters напоминает, что вакцины Johnson & Johnson и AstraZeneca, основанные на подобной платформе, ранее связывали с другой редкой комбинацией свертывания крови и низкого уровня тромбоцитов, известной как тромбоз с синдромом тромбоцитопении.
Подобные рекомендации относительно вакцины Johnson & Johnson также были предоставлены со стороны других регуляторных органов, в частности, Европейского агентства по лекарственным средствам EMA.
Как сообщалось, в мире, по состоянию на утро 12 января, зафиксировали 314 180 883 случая коронавируса. При этом 261 786 576 человек выздоровели, 5 521 522 пациента умерли.
