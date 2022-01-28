Второй день подряд в Украине рекорд заболеваемости COVID-19: впервые 34 408 случаев за сутки. Умерли 144 человека, выздоровели - 6142

РУС
Новости Коронавирус и карантин
По состоянию на утро 28 января в Украине зафиксированы 34 408 новых случаев заражения COVID-19.

Об этом сообщает Цензор.НЕТ со ссылкой на данные Минздрава.

За сутки 27 января в Украине зафиксированы 34 408 новых подтвержденных случаев коронавирусной болезни COVID-19 (из них детей – 5341, медработников – 808); 81 098 человек вакцинированы против COVID-19. Первую дозу получили 28 185 человек, вторую дозу – 27 228 человек, дополнительную дозу получили 705 человек, бустерную дозу – 24 980 человек.

Также за минувшие сутки госпитализированы 3342 человека; зафиксированы 144 летальных случая; выздоровели – 6142 человека.

За все время пандемии в Украине: заболели – 3 980 610 человек; выздоровели – 3 608 094 человека; летальных случаев – 99 882; проведено ПЦР-тестирований – 17 848 132.

Также отмечается, что с начала вакцинальной кампании привиты 15 278 387 человек, из них получили первую дозу – 15 278 385 человек, получили две дозы – 14 576 722 человека, получили дополнительную дозу – 15 626 человек, бустерную дозу – 9 . В общей сложности проведены 30 166 832 прививки.

Читайте на "Цензор.НЕТ": Что делать, если получили положительный тест на COVID-19: Алгоритм действий от Минздрава

статистика (2310) COVID-19 (18608) коронавирус (17042)


Топ комментарии
+12
Паникеров к стенке! И расстреливать тупыми пулями, что б дольше мучались!
28.01.2022 08:37
+12
Потому что у всех разный иммунитет..но уколоться требуют всех одинаково..медицины вообще очень мало в этом бреде
28.01.2022 09:02
+10
😁 тобто у тому що поширюється хвороба винні ті, що вакцинувалися, а не навпаки?😁. Ну ви і висловилися😁
28.01.2022 08:34
А тепер пару слів про твой сайт, на який ти посилався і який ти вважаєш серйозним:

https://***.bmj.com/content/early/2021/05/26/bmj***-2021-111678 Different websites (such as https://ivmmeta.com/, https://c19ivermectin.com/, https://tratamientotemprano.org/estudios-ivermectina/, among others) have conducted meta-analyses with ivermectin studies, showing unpublished colourful forest plots which rapidly gained public acknowledgement and were disseminated via social media, without following any methodological or report guidelines. These websites do not include protocol registration with methods, search strategies, inclusion criteria, quality assessment of the included studies nor the certainty of the evidence of the pooled estimates. Prospective registration of systematic reviews with or without meta-analysis protocols is a key feature for providing transparency in the review process and ensuring protection against reporting biases, by revealing differences between the methods or outcomes reported in the published review and those planned in the registered protocol. These websites show pooled estimates suggesting significant benefits with ivermectin, which has resulted in confusion for clinicians, patients and even decision-makers. This is usually a problem when performing meta-analyses which are not based in rigorous systematic reviews, often leading to spread spurious or fallacious findings.36
28.01.2022 23:49 Ответить
перевірив твої висери, виявилось, що це абсолютна лажа чи чиясь антинаукова маячня
ти б краще робив щось інше, аніж тупо копіпастив, клоун, висери інших клоунів ))
29.01.2022 19:18 Ответить
Тобто по суті тобі нічого заперечити. Зрозуміло. А як ти пафосно щоки надував...
29.01.2022 19:33 Ответить
заперечити що? що 2+2=5?)
29.01.2022 23:38 Ответить
О, надзвичайно серйозний науковий аргумент...
29.01.2022 23:47 Ответить
самокритично)
саме ти жодного не надав, коли незграбно намагався заперечити інформацію, якої вдосталь на ivmeta.com
30.01.2022 00:05 Ответить
Незграбно намагаєшся щось заперечити ти, просто кидаючи одне і те ж посилання на сміттєвий сайт. А з приводу івермектину нехай нормальні люди почитають це
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC7404744/ Caly and colleagues reported that the addition of ivermectin at a concentration of 5μM (twice the reported IC50) to Vero‐hSLAM cells, 2 h post infection with SARS‐CoV‐2, resulted in a reduction in the viral RNA load by 99.98% at 48 h. 1 The authors suggested that this drug could reduce the viral load in infected patients, with potential effect on disease progression and spread. While the findings by Caly and colleagues provide some promise, several pharmacokinetic factors limit the immediate translation of their findings, and there is no evidence that the 5μM concentration of ivermectin used by Caly and colleagues in their in vitro SARS‐CoV‐2 experiment, can be achieved in vivo. First, the pharmacokinetics of ivermectin in humans is well described, 3 , 4 , 5 and even with the highest reported dose of approximately 1700 μg/kg (i.e., 8.5 times the FDA‐approved dose of 200 μg/kg), the maximum plasma concentration was only 0.28μM.
30.01.2022 09:38 Ответить
Пізно дригатися, шелупонь
30.01.2022 12:26 Ответить
Чим більше людей вакцинується, тим більше хворіють.
28.01.2022 17:39 Ответить
Акуенная логика... А чего же вы оспой не заболели, корью и паротитом? И не умерли от них? Вас же в детстве прививали!
28.01.2022 21:24 Ответить
та ты там знаешь, чем тебя прививают, скот
28.01.2022 23:15 Ответить
и еще намекну: вакцина от оспы и вакцина от ковида, мягко говоря, немного отличаются друг от друга по составу
28.01.2022 23:16 Ответить
Херасе ты капитан очевидность.... Отличаются они по составу.... Долго думал? Там даже названия разные...
Кстати, когда изобрели вакцину от оспы, такие же умники не хотели прививаться, указывая на то, чтоне известно чем вакцинируют, что вакцина вызывает какие то там болезни... Погугли... Оч интересно...
28.01.2022 23:28 Ответить
А ты капитан кто? Капитан *****? Если для тебя это очевидность, зачем ты пишешь "Вас же в детстве прививали"? Это как советовать кому-то, кого замучила жажда, пить воду из болота. Ну и что, что из болота, это ведь тоже вода.
29.01.2022 19:23 Ответить
Где ты набрался этой чуши о вакцине от оспы? из дебиловизора?))) Уши от лапши не оттопырились еще?)
29.01.2022 19:26 Ответить
Прости, я наверное наступил на твой хвост?что то ты сильно скулишь тут... Я же вроде дал тебе понять, что мнение человека с маргарином в голове(уточню-твое мнение) , меня не интересует...
29.01.2022 23:00 Ответить
у тебя ж время бесценно? или не? но продолжаешь отвечать на не интересующее тебя мнение
29.01.2022 23:39 Ответить
Фармацевтика -бич человечества 21го века !
28.01.2022 19:37 Ответить
Истинная цель, конечно, не в этом, но вакцинация - это не хилая чистка планеты от биомусора
28.01.2022 23:21 Ответить
