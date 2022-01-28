Второй день подряд в Украине рекорд заболеваемости COVID-19: впервые 34 408 случаев за сутки. Умерли 144 человека, выздоровели - 6142
По состоянию на утро 28 января в Украине зафиксированы 34 408 новых случаев заражения COVID-19.
Об этом сообщает Цензор.НЕТ со ссылкой на данные Минздрава.
За сутки 27 января в Украине зафиксированы 34 408 новых подтвержденных случаев коронавирусной болезни COVID-19 (из них детей – 5341, медработников – 808); 81 098 человек вакцинированы против COVID-19. Первую дозу получили 28 185 человек, вторую дозу – 27 228 человек, дополнительную дозу получили 705 человек, бустерную дозу – 24 980 человек.
Также за минувшие сутки госпитализированы 3342 человека; зафиксированы 144 летальных случая; выздоровели – 6142 человека.
За все время пандемии в Украине: заболели – 3 980 610 человек; выздоровели – 3 608 094 человека; летальных случаев – 99 882; проведено ПЦР-тестирований – 17 848 132.
Также отмечается, что с начала вакцинальной кампании привиты 15 278 387 человек, из них получили первую дозу – 15 278 385 человек, получили две дозы – 14 576 722 человека, получили дополнительную дозу – 15 626 человек, бустерную дозу – 9 . В общей сложности проведены 30 166 832 прививки.
https://***.bmj.com/content/early/2021/05/26/bmj***-2021-111678 Different websites (such as https://ivmmeta.com/, https://c19ivermectin.com/, https://tratamientotemprano.org/estudios-ivermectina/, among others) have conducted meta-analyses with ivermectin studies, showing unpublished colourful forest plots which rapidly gained public acknowledgement and were disseminated via social media, without following any methodological or report guidelines. These websites do not include protocol registration with methods, search strategies, inclusion criteria, quality assessment of the included studies nor the certainty of the evidence of the pooled estimates. Prospective registration of systematic reviews with or without meta-analysis protocols is a key feature for providing transparency in the review process and ensuring protection against reporting biases, by revealing differences between the methods or outcomes reported in the published review and those planned in the registered protocol. These websites show pooled estimates suggesting significant benefits with ivermectin, which has resulted in confusion for clinicians, patients and even decision-makers. This is usually a problem when performing meta-analyses which are not based in rigorous systematic reviews, often leading to spread spurious or fallacious findings.36
ти б краще робив щось інше, аніж тупо копіпастив, клоун, висери інших клоунів ))
саме ти жодного не надав, коли незграбно намагався заперечити інформацію, якої вдосталь на ivmeta.com
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC7404744/ Caly and colleagues reported that the addition of ivermectin at a concentration of 5μM (twice the reported IC50) to Vero‐hSLAM cells, 2 h post infection with SARS‐CoV‐2, resulted in a reduction in the viral RNA load by 99.98% at 48 h. 1 The authors suggested that this drug could reduce the viral load in infected patients, with potential effect on disease progression and spread. While the findings by Caly and colleagues provide some promise, several pharmacokinetic factors limit the immediate translation of their findings, and there is no evidence that the 5μM concentration of ivermectin used by Caly and colleagues in their in vitro SARS‐CoV‐2 experiment, can be achieved in vivo. First, the pharmacokinetics of ivermectin in humans is well described, 3 , 4 , 5 and even with the highest reported dose of approximately 1700 μg/kg (i.e., 8.5 times the FDA‐approved dose of 200 μg/kg), the maximum plasma concentration was only 0.28μM.
Кстати, когда изобрели вакцину от оспы, такие же умники не хотели прививаться, указывая на то, чтоне известно чем вакцинируют, что вакцина вызывает какие то там болезни... Погугли... Оч интересно...