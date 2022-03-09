Герцог и Герцогиня Кембриджские посетили Украинский культурный центр в Лондоне, где собирают гуманитарную помощь для украинцев. ВИДЕО+ФОТОрепортаж
Украину поддерживает вся Великобритания. От обычных граждан до Королевской семьи.
Об этом в Facebook сообщила первая леди Елена Зеленская, передает Цензор.НЕТ.
"Герцог и Герцогиня Кембриджские посетили Украинский культурный центр в Лондоне, где волонтеры собирают и сортируют гуманитарную помощь для пострадавших украинцев. Украину поддерживает вся Великобритания – от обычных граждан до Королевской семьи. На других трогательных кадрах – Принц Уэльский и и его жена Герцогиня Корнуольская молятся за нашу страну в Украинском католическом соборе Лондона. Они принесли с собой подсолнухи.
Отдельное спасибо Ее Величеству Королеве Великобритании – она внесла частный вклад в помощь Украине.
Такая поддержка не только лечит и согревает тысячи судеб. Она приближает нас к победе", – говорится в сообщении.
❗️Український композитор Ігор Поклад декілька днів заблокований в підвалі Ворзеля
Автор пісень Повалій і Матвієнко просить про допомогу. Разом із ним знаходиться його дружина Світлана.
«За уривками інформації, яка дійшла до нас, вони у поганому стані і у них немає їжі та води. Дістатися туди зараз неможливо», - пише Дмитро Гордон. https://t.me/c/1596549763/16301
God Save the Queen! Слава Україні!
"The British Empire and the French Republic, linked together in their cause and in their need, will defend to the death their native soil, aiding each other like good comrades to the utmost of their strength.
"Even though large tracts of Europe and many old and famous states have fallen or may fall into the grip of the Gestapo and all the odious apparatus of Nazi rule, we shall not flag or fail.
"We shall go on to the end, we shall fight in France, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, we shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be.
"We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender, and even if, which I do not for a moment believe, this island or a large part of it were subjugated and starving, then our Empire beyond the seas, armed and guarded by the British fleet, would carry on the struggle, until, in God's good time, the new world, with all its power and might, steps forth to the rescue and the liberation of the old."
House of Commons - 4 June 1940