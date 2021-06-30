РУС
180 611 272

Избили, порвали футболку и отобрали триколор: во время матча Швеция-Украина на трибуны украинских фанов пришел мужчина с флагом РФ и в шапке-ушанке. ВИДЕО

Во время матча Швеция-Украина на Евро-2020 на трибуны украинских болельщиков пришел мужчина в форме российской сборной, флагом РФ и шапке-ушанке.

Как сообщает Цензор.НЕТ, он успел сфотографироваться с другим мужчиной, который был в форме украинской сборной и, почему-то, тоже в шапке-ушанке. Дальше возникла потасовка с украинскими фанами, которым такой акт братания не понравился. Россиянина избили, порвали футболку и отобрали триколор.

"Первый кадр из Глазго вчера облетел все спортивные СМИ и паблики. Но, как говорится, "что было дальше?" Судя по фоткам, ничего хорошего для парня с российским флагом. Кажется, перемирия на почве футбола не случилось и русско-украинскую дружбу вновь пришлось отложить на неопределённый срок", - авторы паблика OFNEWS в комментарии к фото и видео.

Избили, порвали футболку и отобрали триколор: во время матча Швеция-Украина на трибуны украинских фанов пришел мужчина с флагом РФ и в шапке-ушанке 01

Избили, порвали футболку и отобрали триколор: во время матча Швеция-Украина на трибуны украинских фанов пришел мужчина с флагом РФ и в шапке-ушанке 02

Избили, порвали футболку и отобрали триколор: во время матча Швеция-Украина на трибуны украинских фанов пришел мужчина с флагом РФ и в шапке-ушанке 03

Автор: 

россия (95652) сборная по футболу (296) Евро-2020 (105)


Топ комментарии
+138
Я просто поражен гуманизмом Украинских болельщиков!
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 12:48
+111
Избили, порвали футболку и отобрали триколор: во время матча Швеция-Украина на трибуны украинских фанов пришел мужчина с флагом РФ и в шапке-ушанке - Цензор.НЕТ 1184
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 12:50
+96
двух педиков купили за немножко, но что-то пошло не так...)
скоро узнаем подробности о похождениях этой парочки)
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 12:47
скоріше картинка для Заходу - типу дивіться, хохли нам все вибачили і ви знімайте санкції!
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 17:07 Ответить
никто на западе после блестящей проведенной операции "раша тудэй" не поверит ни одному рашкованскому сми. даже ютуб уже предупреждает, что канал финансирует правительством московии.
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 17:34 Ответить
какое бурление. там все давно уже держат язык за зубами. это здесь можно выеживаться
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 17:33 Ответить
русские провокаторы. мало ему дали! тварюка влезла в сектор. какой же гадкий русский народ.
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 15:53 Ответить
Он,не гадкий....Он *******...Б.Немцов
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 11:04 Ответить
Цікаво, як називається медична патологія, коли хтось постійно лізе "вбратья"?
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 15:54 Ответить
патология эта называется "кацапы")
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 08:58 Ответить
как говорится: дали 3,1415926535 3-ды и порвали рубашку. Стоша Говназад Тихана пальцем... притяженья больше нет.
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 16:05 Ответить
Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці - Цензор.НЕТ 312Можливо він з цієї компанії...
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 16:10 Ответить
Ну с Перис Хилтон он выиграл вчистую
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 16:55 Ответить
От падли! Які ж мерзотні створіння!
Використовують найменшу нагоду, щоб створити собі вигідну картинку!
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 17:06 Ответить
Постановка!
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 17:25 Ответить
Цезарь,який Гай Юлій до Брута: -Чуєш.Брут,а хто вкинув отую Гієну до клітки із Левами?!!!
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 09:40 Ответить
мало дали, нужно было его на футбольный мяч натянуть.
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 17:33 Ответить
А хохлу, который стоял в обнимку с кацапом, тоже наваляли?
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 18:09 Ответить
Это кацап.Уже выяснили. Провокация кацапов про,,братские,, народы.
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 18:42 Ответить
Это кацап.Уже выяснили.



прошу посилання на рахунок выяснили. дякую.
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 22:22 Ответить
никакая не провокация, просто с кацапом был хохол-манкурт! они перед матчем шатались перед стадионом втроём, с ними ещё был поляк, а кацапоСМИ подхватили и начали визжать про дружбу и одиннарот!
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 23:05 Ответить
на жаль, більше схоже саме на це - придурок хАхол-манкурт, що стає інформаційною зброєю в руках рашистських пропагандонів...

Потрібно знайти його та розмалювати під перше число.
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 23:13 Ответить
ще й поляк з ними був, є відео
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 23:48 Ответить
вони там хваляться що вони друзі
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 23:49 Ответить
Де там? Що, так важко дати послання?

Є вже різна інформація, є і про те, що цей кацап вже давно переїхав в Шотландію... що він не думав, вірніше думав, що все буде гаразд, що політика це одне, а спорт інше, що він підтримує українців(правда, не зрозуміло в чому...в боротьбі з рашистською агресією також?)
Є інформація, що нібито заарештовано українця, якийдав кацап в зуби і ще розсік брови.

Ось-

пострадавший Денис Смоленский (слева)

Кадр: «Бомбардир» / YouTube
Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці - Цензор.НЕТ 2824

Избитый на матче 1/8 финала чемпионата Европы по футболу между сборными Украины и Швеции российский фанат Денис Смоленский описал случившееся. Его слова приводит «Спорт-Экспресс».
Смоленский рассказал, что приехал на матч, чтобы поддержать сборную Украины. Он подчеркнул, что некоторым фанатам не понравилась его атрибутика в цветах триколора, поэтому его стали избивать. В итоге мужчине разбили бровь. «Русские ведь тоже болеют за Украину! Мы же все едины.??? Мой лучший друг - украинец. Другой лучший друг - поляк. Политика должна оставаться политикой, а футбол футболом», - подытожил россиянин.
В ведомстве отреагировали на инцидент, заявив, что сам пострадавший не обращался в https://lenta.ru/tags/organizations/mvd/ правоохранительные органы . Отмечается, что сведениями о его личности не обладают ни представители Шотландии, ни России.

О нападении на Смоленского https://lenta.ru/news/2021/06/30/napadenie/ стало известно 30 июня. Позднее он https://lenta.ru/news/2021/06/30/rus_fan/ рассказал , что родился в России, однако затем переехал в Шотландию. Перед матчем он заявил, что русские поддерживают украинцев и бояться на трибунах ему некого.
Сборная Украины одержала победу над Швецией со счетом 2:1 в дополнительное время. В четвертьфинале турнира ей предстоит матч против команды Англии.

паРаша тудей:
Друг избитого россиянина на матче Швеция - Украина рассказал подробности инцидента

Украинец Сергей Толкач, друг избитого во время матча со Швецией на Евро-2020 российского болельщика Дениса Смоленского, рассказал подробности инцидента.

Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці - Цензор.НЕТ 7781Reuters

«Мы попали в украинский сектор. Помню только, что пара людей подошла, начали возникать, мол, почему в украинском секторе с российским флагом. Старались объяснить, что болеем за одну и ту же команду, какая разница, в какие цвета одеты. Но, как я понял, те люди были подвыпившие», - сказал Толкач в интервью RT.
По его словам, эпизод произошёл в самом начале матча.
«Мы остались, нам дали другие места, и остались смотреть дальше. Пара людей нам говорила, но с кулаками был только один. Многие украинские болельщики защищали нас. Того, кто с кулаками, потом забрали со стадиона. Я не хотел, чтобы один человек испортил всю атмосферу. Это надо как-то просто перебороть. Мы не сдались», - добавил болельщик.
Ранее Толкач https://russian.rt.com/sport/news/880281-tolkach-akciya-flag-rossiya заявил , что появление с российским флагом на игре не является спланированной акцией.
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 01:40 Ответить
Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці - Цензор.НЕТ 7476
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 07:03 Ответить
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1nTtC7snxto смотри с 5.58
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 09:43 Ответить
дякую)
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 10:28 Ответить
так что никакого заговора, никаких провокаций там не было, просто недоразвитая троица хахол, кацап и бракованный поляк
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 11:56 Ответить
і що це доводить? Людина в польській атрибутиці розмовляє англійською, в українській - російською
Це грьобана показуха а-ля раша тупєй
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 13:12 Ответить
это местные кретины, проживающие там! причём тут сраная раша тудей? да и снимали наши, украинские журналисты, случайно на них попав, а параша тудей подхватила и давай про мышебратство вещать!
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 14:10 Ответить
Не,отодрали 2 раза.
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 22:22 Ответить
Написать бы мокшанскому недоразумению на теле несмываемой банковской краской: " Путин - полудохлая шизанутая крыса и международный террорист".
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 18:12 Ответить
мишкин и чепига
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 18:31 Ответить
Провокатор засланный, потому как всё прогнозируемо на 100%. Только провокатор или полнейший дебил мог прийти на украинскую трибуну с триколором. Слава Украине!
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 18:38 Ответить
И в дурацких шапках ! Провокация 💯% ,а говорить могут все ,что угодно !
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 07:21 Ответить
а чего второму, с символикой Украины, не наваляли и не заставили перорально употребить символы петухов?
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 18:47 Ответить
яке безглузде самогубство....
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 18:54 Ответить
ви шось чекаете другого від мерзоти скотобази..
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 18:55 Ответить
А на ногах адікі, всі гопніки ******* адікі. Де кірзачі, лапті? І щоб з онучками. "Уж вы лучше, как придет зимнее холодное время, наделайте из нее себе онучек, потому что чулок не греет. Это немцы выдумали, чтобы побольше себе денег забирать (Петрович любил при случае кольнуть немцев); а шинель уж, видно, вам придется новую делать." М. Гоголь, Шинель.
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 19:18 Ответить
у меня тоже есть "адики"! и что я тоже гопник? "адики" тут причём?
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 23:09 Ответить
Наверно при том , что они « ушанки «летом нацепили
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 07:23 Ответить
горазд полихнуло, аж Якутія горить

https://mobile.twitter.com/nevedimka123

https://mobile.twitter.com/nevedimka123 Сергей Нещадим @nevedimka123

https://mobile.twitter.com/nevedimka123 https://mobile.twitter.com/nevedimka123



Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці - Цензор.НЕТ 1433Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці - Цензор.НЕТ 1433Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці - Цензор.НЕТ 1433 Якутия приняла эстафету и продолжила флешмоб "гори-гори ясно" запущенный на рашке. Это видео снято на федеральной трассаюе «Колыма».
У дороги вовсю идут лесные пожары - горят несколько гектаров леса
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 20:16 Ответить
Явна провокація.
Мокша програла, мокшани повалили в мордовію, а щоб прийти на матч сама до України це піпець, там явно другий і третій знімали тихо на камеру....
Вєжлівіє чєлавєчкі....
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 20:29 Ответить
Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці - Цензор.НЕТ 2179
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 20:49 Ответить
Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці - Цензор.НЕТ 6941
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 21:03 Ответить
Певно цей перевертень, який прикинувся дружньою собакою, почав шматувати штани нашого вболівальника, прийшлося його вгамувати, що поробиш, така природа цих звірів, лась-лась и вчепиться в горло.
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 10:56 Ответить
Все правильно, бути росіянином це вже злочин
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 21:14 Ответить
Позитив для мокаля є..щелепу виродку поправили..тапер воно зможе розмовляти українською.
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 21:43 Ответить
Пожалуй зря. ЧЕ(и всё, что вокруг) слишком популярное событие во всем мире. Внимание он приковывает млн, а может и около млр. людей. Картинка для европейских и мировых обывателей выглядит как что-то негативное и несёт вред имиджу украинского народа. Типа- "человек со всей душой несёт мир в одиночку как может. Он- мир/дружбу/жвачку, а вы....???" Вот так это выглядит. Если это провокация рос.спецлужб, то она удалась.
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 22:01 Ответить
нi, не даремно. мало дали, потрiбно було обидвом.
обидвi гидоти i з прапором, i з рашистською ганчiркою - провокатори-свинособаки, що зображують адiнарот.
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 22:06 Ответить
Единственное упущение - когда воспитывали немного нарушили масочный режим. Все остальное пошло на пользу (надеюсь) воспитываемому.
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 08:40 Ответить
ой, не треба, скільки можна всім догождати, пора відвикать від "а що люди скажуть" і так пацаки сидять на голові
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 09:17 Ответить
Это картинка того, что ************* сейчас нигде не будет спокойствия. ********* будет уничтожен.
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 11:01 Ответить
обидвi гидоти i з прапором, i з рашистською ганчiркою - провокатори-свинособаки, що зображують адiнарот.
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 22:04 Ответить
Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці - Цензор.НЕТ 9570
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 22:15 Ответить
піди на фронті це розкажи
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 09:18 Ответить
И в следующий раз в опу виипут .
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 22:18 Ответить
присяде на пляшку )

Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці - Цензор.НЕТ 5522
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 22:20 Ответить
До кацапів-оккупантів жалю не маю!
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 23:08 Ответить
Не уявляю, як наші вболівальники втримались та не вбили цю кацапсіну. Треба було йому цю власівську ганчірку у рота запхати після того, як він з'їсть свою шапку з какардою.
показать весь комментарий
30.06.2021 23:22 Ответить
Ураїна- це європа! Це демократія! Це законність и честь! Мені соромно, чому потрібно було застосовувати протиправні дії? Чому поводитись треба як москальске бидло(тобто по бєспредєлу), да сказали би нормально що не туди він попав, написали на його триколору птн пнх і крим - це Україна, відвели би з укрїнскої фан зони и нехай вимахує своїм прапорцем
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 00:58 Ответить
часом, не кива заблукав?
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 01:41 Ответить
Фуфло Мавзолейное в братство набивается по команде Киркорова...,крысы вонючие,вы сброд а не нарот...
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 04:11 Ответить
показать весь комментарий
показать весь комментарий
Првокація для СМІ. Це перше що приходить в голову. Мені от цікаво а чому у кацапів асоціація зі своєю країною завжди через призму дебільства .. то шапка вуханка..то через атрибутику СРСР... Виходить не має такої країни як Росія ..є лище мутант совка...ПаРашка..
)))) ХЛО ідити зі своїм "ми один нарот"" Росіяні не народ, вони мутанти совка в своїй більшості...у яких головна мутація це малесенький мізок або взагалі його відсутність.
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 08:57 Ответить
Никто не хочет дружить с нацистами кроме москалей, курьез однако.
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 09:13 Ответить
а ти то хто!
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 09:19 Ответить
ПАТРТОТ
Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці - Цензор.НЕТ 6893
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 09:35 Ответить
Номинировать чувака на Премию Дарвина! ЗАЧОТ.
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 11:22 Ответить
Дамирчик, откуда мне знать, может как-то латентно? Но чтобы не быть голословным, даже тут много интересной информации: https://censor.net/ru/search/quick/Adidas
показать весь комментарий
01.07.2021 20:03 Ответить
показать весь комментарий
показать весь комментарий
