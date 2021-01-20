Трамп виступив з останньою промовою на посаді президента: "Це були неймовірні чотири роки"
Дональд Трамп, президентські повноваження якого закінчуються 20 січня, виступив з фінальною промовою на своєму посту.
Про це повідомляє Цензор.НЕТ із посиланням на CNN.
"Це були неймовірні чотири роки, ми так багато чого досягли разом", - сказав він.
Трамп заявив, що "люди й гадки не мають, як багато працювала ця сім'я", маючи на увазі свою родину.
"У них могло би бути набагато легше життя, але вони виконали фантастичну роботу", - сказав він.
Трамп додав, що його дружина Меланія Трамп - "жінка великої витонченості, краси і гідності".
Трамп також побажав удачі новій адміністрації.
"Я завжди буду боротися за тебе. Я буду стежити. Я буду слухати і скажу вам, що майбутнє цієї країни ніколи не було кращим. Бажаю новій адміністрації удачі і великих успіхів. Я думаю, у них буде великий успіх. У них є база, щоб зробити щось дійсно вражаюче", - сказав він.
Будь ласка, зачекайте...
Забули пароль або логін? Відновити пароль
We also unlocked our energy resources and became the world's number-one producer of oil and natural gas by far. Powered by these policies, we built the greatest economy in the history of the world. We reignited America's job creation and achieved record-low unemployment for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, women -- almost everyone.
Incomes soared, wages boomed, the American Dream was restored, and millions were lifted from poverty in just a few short years. It was a miracle. The stock market set one record after another, with 148 stock market highs during this short period of time, and boosted the retirements and pensions of hardworking citizens all across our nation. 401(k)s are at a level they've never been at before. We've never seen numbers like we've seen, and that's before the pandemic and after the pandemic.
We reclaimed our sovereignty by standing up for America at the United Nations and withdrawing from the one-sided global deals that never served our interests. And NATO countries are now paying hundreds of billions of dollars more than when I arrived just a few years ago. It was very unfair. We were paying the cost for the world. Now the world is helping us.
And perhaps most importantly of all, with nearly $3 trillion, we fully rebuilt the American military -- all made in the USA. We launched the first new branch of the United States Armed Forces in 75 years: the Space Force. And last spring, I stood at Kennedy Space Center in Florida and watched as American astronauts returned to space on American rockets for the first time in many, many years.
We revitalized our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before.
We *********** the ISIS caliphate and ended the wretched life of its founder and leader, al Baghdadi. We stood up to the oppressive Iranian regime and killed the world's top terrorist, Iranian butcher Qasem Soleimani.