УКР
Трамп виступив з останньою промовою на посаді президента: "Це були неймовірні чотири роки"

Трамп виступив з останньою промовою на посаді президента:

Дональд Трамп, президентські повноваження якого закінчуються 20 січня, виступив з фінальною промовою на своєму посту.

Про це повідомляє Цензор.НЕТ із посиланням на CNN.

"Це були неймовірні чотири роки, ми так багато чого досягли разом", - сказав він.

Трамп заявив, що "люди й гадки не мають, як багато працювала ця сім'я", маючи на увазі свою родину.

"У них могло би бути набагато легше життя, але вони виконали фантастичну роботу", - сказав він.

Трамп додав, що його дружина Меланія Трамп - "жінка великої витонченості, краси і гідності".

Трамп також побажав удачі новій адміністрації.

За кілька годин до закінчення повноважень Трамп помилував 73 людини, зокрема свого ексрадника Беннона

"Я завжди буду боротися за тебе. Я буду стежити. Я буду слухати і скажу вам, що майбутнє цієї країни ніколи не було кращим. Бажаю новій адміністрації удачі і великих успіхів. Я думаю, у них буде великий успіх. У них є база, щоб зробити щось дійсно вражаюче", - сказав він.

Автор: 

США (22512) Трамп Дональд (5471)


Топ коментарі
+21
Как эта тупень стала миллиардером? Он же даже разговаривать нормально не может, несет какую-то ахинею как зеленский
20.01.2021 16:35
20.01.2021 16:35
+18
Быдло верит в бред Q-Anon и штурмует Капитолий.
20.01.2021 16:45
20.01.2021 16:45
+16
А хто мудріший: Дональт Трамп чи Анатолій Гриценко?
20.01.2021 16:38
20.01.2021 16:38
20.01.2021 17:03 Відповісти
20.01.2021 17:05 Відповісти
Не только мимика, но и вся риторика трампа показывает, что перед нами дебил и марионетка, не знаю кого, возможно беса путлера, но уверен, что кандидатов должны тестиовать авторитетные психиатры и квалифицированные агенты фбр, надеюсь со временем вся правда вылезет наверх, и виновные будут наказаны.
20.01.2021 17:09 Відповісти
_Да этот его последний высер настолько антогонистичен действительности, что за милю смердит шизофренией! Ну или мочеиспусканием в глаза.
20.01.2021 17:17 Відповісти
Неповноцінний лузер, помічник фуйла, як його вибрали американці, не зрозуміло.
20.01.2021 18:07 Відповісти
Also, and very importantly, we imposed historic and monumental tariffs on China; made a great new deal with China. But before the ink was even dry, we and the whole world got hit with the China virus. Our trade relationship was rapidly changing, billions and billions of dollars were pouring into the U.S., but the virus forced us to go in a different direction.
We also unlocked our energy resources and became the world's number-one producer of oil and natural gas by far. Powered by these policies, we built the greatest economy in the history of the world. We reignited America's job creation and achieved record-low unemployment for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, women -- almost everyone.
Incomes soared, wages boomed, the American Dream was restored, and millions were lifted from poverty in just a few short years. It was a miracle. The stock market set one record after another, with 148 stock market highs during this short period of time, and boosted the retirements and pensions of hardworking citizens all across our nation. 401(k)s are at a level they've never been at before. We've never seen numbers like we've seen, and that's before the pandemic and after the pandemic.
We reclaimed our sovereignty by standing up for America at the United Nations and withdrawing from the one-sided global deals that never served our interests. And NATO countries are now paying hundreds of billions of dollars more than when I arrived just a few years ago. It was very unfair. We were paying the cost for the world. Now the world is helping us.
And perhaps most importantly of all, with nearly $3 trillion, we fully rebuilt the American military -- all made in the USA. We launched the first new branch of the United States Armed Forces in 75 years: the Space Force. And last spring, I stood at Kennedy Space Center in Florida and watched as American astronauts returned to space on American rockets for the first time in many, many years.
We revitalized our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before.
We *********** the ISIS caliphate and ended the wretched life of its founder and leader, al Baghdadi. We stood up to the oppressive Iranian regime and killed the world's top terrorist, Iranian butcher Qasem Soleimani.
20.01.2021 17:23 Відповісти
это речь Трампа
20.01.2021 19:36 Відповісти
Какие невероятные?... Не одного авианосца Украине не подарил гад.
20.01.2021 17:23 Відповісти
а нафуя козє баян?
20.01.2021 18:34 Відповісти
трамп -ТЫ УВОЛЕН !
20.01.2021 18:55 Відповісти
20.01.2021 19:01 Відповісти
...і прібарахлілсі напослєдок

Трамп виступив з останньою промовою на посаді президента: "Це були неймовірні чотири роки" - Цензор.НЕТ 1332
20.01.2021 19:23 Відповісти
Молодец Трамп. Самый эффективный президент США со времён Рейгана.
20.01.2021 22:57 Відповісти
Трамп в политике балбес! Но, хоть показал китайцам что не стоит наглеть!
21.01.2021 00:09 Відповісти
