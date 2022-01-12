Легкі синці та незвичайна кровотеча: регулятор у США попередив про рідкісний побічний ефект від вакцини Johnson & Johnson
Американське Управління з контролю за продуктами та лікарськими засобами (FDA) внесло зміни до відомостей про вакцину Johnson & Johnson. Додано рідкісний ризик імунної тромбоцитопенії, зокрема кровотечі.
Як інформує Цензор.НЕТ, про це повідомляє "Укрінформ" із посиланням на Reuters.
"Звіти про побічні явища після застосування вакцини Janssen COVID-19 свідчать про підвищений ризик імунної тромбоцитопенії протягом 42 днів після вакцинації", - йдеться у листі регулятора до компанії J&J.
Можливі побічні ефекти включають легкі синці або крихітні кров'яні плями під шкірою, а також незвичайну або надмірну кровотечу, повідомляє FDA.
Агенція Reuters нагадує, що вакцини Johnson & Johnson та AstraZeneca, що засновані на подібній платформі, раніше пов’язували з іншою рідкісною комбінацією згортання крові та низького рівня тромбоцитів, відомою як тромбоз із синдромом тромбоцитопенії.
Подібні рекомендації щодо вакцини Johnson & Johnson також були надані з боку інших регуляторних органів, зокрема Європейського агентства з лікарських засобів EMA.
Як повідомлялося, у світі, станом на ранок 12 січня, зафіксували 314 180 883 випадки коронавірусу. При цьому 261 786 576 осіб одужали, 5 521 522 пацієнти померли.
Будь ласка, зачекайте...
Забули пароль або логін? Відновити пароль
https://news.finance.ua/ru/news/-/506868/biontech-prognoziruet-do-17-mlrd-evro-vyruchki-ot-prodazhi-vaktsin-v-2022-godu
без всякой вакцинации.
Виручка цієї компанії - це приємний бонус.
Завдання у віруса і кампанії навколо нього зовсім інші.
Reports to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), a passive surveillance
system, provide evidence for an increased risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome
(TTS) with onset of symptoms approximately one to two weeks after administration of the Janssen
COVID-19 Vaccine. An analysis of VAERS reports of TTS following the ******* of the Janssen
COVID-19 Vaccine used the following case definition:
a thrombosis in an unusual location for a thrombus (i.e., cerebral vein, visceral artery or
vein, extremity artery, central artery or vein) and new-onset thrombocytopenia (i.e.,
platelet count <150,000/μL) occurring any time after vaccination;
or
new-onset thrombocytopenia (i.e., platelet count <150,000/μL), thrombosis in an
extremity vein or pulmonary artery in the absence of thrombosis at an unusual location,
and a positive anti-PF4 antibody ELISA test or functional Heparin-Induced
Thrombocytopenia (HIT) platelet test occurring any time after vaccination.
Cases of TTS following administration of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine have been reported
in males and females, in a wide age range of individuals 18 years and older, with the highest
reporting rate (approximately 1 case per 100,000 doses administered) in females ages
30-49 years; overall, approximately 15% of TTS cases have been fatal. Currently available
evidence supports a causal relationship between TTS and the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. The
clinical course of these events shares features with autoimmune heparin-induced
thrombocytopenia. In individuals with suspected TTS following administration of the Janssen
COVID-19 Vaccine, the use of heparin may be harmful and alternative treatments may be
needed. Consultation with hematology specialists is strongly recommended. The American
Society of Hematology has published considerations relevant to the diagnosis and treatment of
TTS following administration of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine
(https://www.hematology.org/covid-19/vaccine-induced-immune-thromboticthrombocytopenia). (see Full EUA Prescribing Information).
Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)
Reports of adverse events following use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine under emergency use
authorization suggest an increased risk of immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) during the 42 days
following vaccination. Individuals with a history of ITP should discuss with their healthcare
Revised: JAN/11/2022
4
provider the risk of ITP and the potential need for platelet monitoring following vaccination with
the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine.