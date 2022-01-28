Другий день поспіль в Україні рекорд захворюваності на COVID-19: вперше 34 408 випадків за добу. Померли 144 людини, одужали - 6 142
Станом на ранок 28 січня в Україні зафіксовано 34 408 нових випадків зараження COVID-19.
Про це повідомляє Цензор.НЕТ із посиланням на дані МОЗ.
За добу 27 січня в Україні зафіксовано 34 408 нових підтверджених випадків коронавірусної хвороби COVID-19 (з них дітей – 5 341, медпрацівників – 808); 81 098 людей вакциновано проти COVID-19. Першу дозу отримали 28 185 людей, другу дозу – 27 228 людей, додаткову дозу отримали 705 людей, бустерну дозу – 24 980 людей.
Також за минулу добу було госпіталізовано – 3 342 особи; зафіксовано 144 летальних випадків; одужало – 6 142 особи.
За весь час пандемії в Україні: захворіло – 3 980 610 осіб; одужало – 3 608 094 особи; летальних випадків – 99 882; проведено ПЛР-тестувань – 17 848 132.
Також зазначається, що від початку вакцинальної кампанії щеплено 15 278 387 людей, з них отримали першу дозу – 15 278 385 людей, отримали дві дози – 14 576 722 людини, отримали додаткову дозу – 15 626 людей, бустерну дозу – 296 099 людей. Загалом проведено 30 166 832 щеплення.
https://***.bmj.com/content/early/2021/05/26/bmj***-2021-111678 Different websites (such as https://ivmmeta.com/, https://c19ivermectin.com/, https://tratamientotemprano.org/estudios-ivermectina/, among others) have conducted meta-analyses with ivermectin studies, showing unpublished colourful forest plots which rapidly gained public acknowledgement and were disseminated via social media, without following any methodological or report guidelines. These websites do not include protocol registration with methods, search strategies, inclusion criteria, quality assessment of the included studies nor the certainty of the evidence of the pooled estimates. Prospective registration of systematic reviews with or without meta-analysis protocols is a key feature for providing transparency in the review process and ensuring protection against reporting biases, by revealing differences between the methods or outcomes reported in the published review and those planned in the registered protocol. These websites show pooled estimates suggesting significant benefits with ivermectin, which has resulted in confusion for clinicians, patients and even decision-makers. This is usually a problem when performing meta-analyses which are not based in rigorous systematic reviews, often leading to spread spurious or fallacious findings.36
ти б краще робив щось інше, аніж тупо копіпастив, клоун, висери інших клоунів ))
саме ти жодного не надав, коли незграбно намагався заперечити інформацію, якої вдосталь на ivmeta.com
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC7404744/ Caly and colleagues reported that the addition of ivermectin at a concentration of 5μM (twice the reported IC50) to Vero‐hSLAM cells, 2 h post infection with SARS‐CoV‐2, resulted in a reduction in the viral RNA load by 99.98% at 48 h. 1 The authors suggested that this drug could reduce the viral load in infected patients, with potential effect on disease progression and spread. While the findings by Caly and colleagues provide some promise, several pharmacokinetic factors limit the immediate translation of their findings, and there is no evidence that the 5μM concentration of ivermectin used by Caly and colleagues in their in vitro SARS‐CoV‐2 experiment, can be achieved in vivo. First, the pharmacokinetics of ivermectin in humans is well described, 3 , 4 , 5 and even with the highest reported dose of approximately 1700 μg/kg (i.e., 8.5 times the FDA‐approved dose of 200 μg/kg), the maximum plasma concentration was only 0.28μM.
Кстати, когда изобрели вакцину от оспы, такие же умники не хотели прививаться, указывая на то, чтоне известно чем вакцинируют, что вакцина вызывает какие то там болезни... Погугли... Оч интересно...