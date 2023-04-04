УКР
ЗСУ ліквідували російського підполковника Савінова. ФОТО

Фото Цензор.НЕТ Війна в Україні

Блогер Necro Mancer оприлюднив інформацію, що Сили оборони ліквідували російського підполковника Андрія Савінова.

Як інформує Цензор.НЕТ, про це він написав у твіттері.

"Підполковник Савінов Андрій Володимирович у ході СВОВУ не туди воював проти нацистів і через це невчасно помер", - -зазначив блогер.

Сили Оборони ліквідували командира штурмового батальйону російської армії, героя РФ Лисицького

ЗСУ ліквідували російського підполковника Савінова 01

Автор: Роман Свиридович
Топ коментарі
+26
на Буншу нашего похож...
04.04.2023 19:49
+23
Мор елітних кацапських свиней в Україні триває...
04.04.2023 19:53
+17
04.04.2023 19:55
на Буншу нашего похож...
04.04.2023 19:49 Відповісти
04.04.2023 19:55 Відповісти
04.04.2023 22:02 Відповісти
№ 200.
04.04.2023 19:52 Відповісти
Мор елітних кацапських свиней в Україні триває...
04.04.2023 19:53 Відповісти
хароший кацап
04.04.2023 19:54 Відповісти
мертвий кацап
04.04.2023 19:55 Відповісти
Ну так невчасно.Якби раніше то благовірна ладу би отримала,а тепер може вже і пельмені не видасть.Санкції ,що поробиш...
04.04.2023 19:54 Відповісти
Здох андрій, та і )(уй з ним.
04.04.2023 19:55 Відповісти
🤣
04.04.2023 19:57 Відповісти
May were share your joy Signor Moretti?
05.04.2023 02:34 Відповісти
Everybody is welcome to the party! The pass phrase is - Fuck Russia
05.04.2023 06:21 Відповісти
ада ему вечного и жаркого. будь проклят руССоскотосвинобесособачий чет и оккупант.
04.04.2023 20:01 Відповісти
Страдал Савинов от нацистов,
Савинов от нацистов слёг…
********************************

Савинов нациста ждал в засаде,
Нацист Савинова подстрелил....
********************************

Пришла к Савинову смерть с косою
В перчатках, масках и трусах.
А, может, и не смерть с косою...
А, нах...
04.04.2023 20:02 Відповісти
Лежит Савинов в поле чистом
Как самурай не ест, не пьёт.
обЪелось чадо суйпайками..
04.04.2023 20:29 Відповісти
Савинов был плохим кацапом.
Когда он сдох-харошим стал.

савинов не был самураем.
савинов под)(уйловник был
04.04.2023 22:58 Відповісти
файно.
04.04.2023 23:39 Відповісти
Аслабанітєль...
04.04.2023 20:14 Відповісти
В скотомогильник его, как и всех его «братанов».
04.04.2023 20:14 Відповісти
Смерть піда-рашистським окупантам!
04.04.2023 20:23 Відповісти
Переглянув список ліквідованих офіцерів. Мамо моя, це вже другий підполковник Савінов.
Той рік тому був В'ячеслав, а цей Андрій, але теж підполковник Савінов
Вони вже пачками пішли, дубль-2.

04.04.2023 20:28 Відповісти
Савинов превращается, превращается, превращается...
В пачку пельменей!
04.04.2023 20:29 Відповісти
... .... ... ...
В кучку червей опарышей!
05.04.2023 08:17 Відповісти
надеюсь вместе с ним подохло еще несколько пид-ов рангом поменьше
04.04.2023 20:36 Відповісти
на татарова сходий. сподіваюсь, той теж не забариться.
04.04.2023 20:56 Відповісти
О, в когось на вечерю пельмені!
04.04.2023 21:10 Відповісти
андрєй владіміровіч він , не андрій володимирович ! Цензор , не давайте кацапам українські ім"я ...
04.04.2023 21:10 Відповісти
Прийміть мої щирі ХАЙ ЙОГО ЧОРТИ ЇБУТЬ У СРАКУ ВСІМ ПЕКЛОМ!
04.04.2023 21:29 Відповісти
найкраще побажання на сьогодні, підтримую
04.04.2023 23:41 Відповісти
Туди кацапам й дорога!
04.04.2023 22:03 Відповісти
Ликвидация генералов РФ закончилась в связи с решением США их беречь. Так, США выводила из под удара такого себе Герасимова.
04.04.2023 22:08 Відповісти
отак потихеньку кацапи стають харошимі руськими
04.04.2023 22:16 Відповісти
Last year spring it were Generals,
then Colonels.

Now Lefthand-Colonels.

It seems there is no career anymore
in Ruzzian army,
and one day the highest rank would be "Private"
or pirate / continental bank robber
like those Tartarsky guy recently imploded
in Petersburg.

My idea to make a career in Ruzzian army
would be to develop alternative ideas,
to at least keep the war ongoing:

- many more soldiers with basic infantry equipment:

-- heavy machine gun
-- anti-tank missile
-- anti-air manpad
-- anti-drone gun
-- small observation drone
-- trench shotgun
-- sniper rifle
-- first aid helper

=== a section/group of a platoon consisting of 20 footsoldiers

And low expectations for progress.

We actually don't know if and what kind
of officers by what reason are still
making career in the Ruzzian army
in the background,
perhaps electronic warfare specialists.

Putin must keep Gerassimow,
since until now, no-one wants to do
his job,
and there might be no Generals anymore,
but just Lefthand-Colonels.

If the Ruzzian General Staff would file
for bankruptcy, which judge would want
to administer that circle?

Putin's slow pace of mobilization might
be related to lack of basic equipments
like rifles, handgrenades, RPGs,
but I ***** that,
because at least after the 9th of May 2022
he knew, that a complete different approach
would be needed, to win this war.

As a Ruzzian officer I would not have trust
in Putin, because of the history of the
last 13 months;
there had been no visible corrections of
his course,
and if, then months too late.

Putin has changed his goals several times now,
so he might change his goals to
actually demilitarize Ruzzia,
and islamify Ruzzia, since Kyrill hocuspocus
in the Ruzzian Orthodox Church did not
help him,
so Putin might go away from that stupid Christian Overlord.

It is difficult for loyalty,
and even if I would have ideas,
I would not consider myself the
shiny Knight on a white horse,
and because of distrust,
I would stay at least
neutral and do service according to textbooks.

My fighting morale would be very low.

I would turn the "traitor" word from
the traitor is always the subordinate,
to the traitor is always the chief,
just as Jesus was a traitor to the Jews.
04.04.2023 22:29 Відповісти
Мінус один підсвинок, вбивця
04.04.2023 23:04 Відповісти
Ну пацаны вы даёте! Даже полковника ************* не дали получить..
04.04.2023 23:22 Відповісти
А для ілюстрації фото Татарова взяли?
05.04.2023 05:45 Відповісти
Була людина савінов, поїхав підкоряти Україну, зробився дохлим щуром .
05.04.2023 13:49 Відповісти
 
 