ЗСУ ліквідували російського підполковника Савінова. ФОТО
Блогер Necro Mancer оприлюднив інформацію, що Сили оборони ліквідували російського підполковника Андрія Савінова.
Як інформує Цензор.НЕТ, про це він написав у твіттері.
"Підполковник Савінов Андрій Володимирович у ході СВОВУ не туди воював проти нацистів і через це невчасно помер", - -зазначив блогер.
Савинов от нацистов слёг…
********************************
Савинов нациста ждал в засаде,
Нацист Савинова подстрелил....
********************************
Пришла к Савинову смерть с косою
В перчатках, масках и трусах.
А, может, и не смерть с косою...
А, нах...
Как самурай не ест, не пьёт.
обЪелось чадо суйпайками..
Когда он сдох-харошим стал.
савинов не был самураем.
савинов под)(уйловник был
Той рік тому був В'ячеслав, а цей Андрій, але теж підполковник Савінов
Вони вже пачками пішли, дубль-2.
В пачку пельменей!
В кучку червей опарышей!
then Colonels.
Now Lefthand-Colonels.
It seems there is no career anymore
in Ruzzian army,
and one day the highest rank would be "Private"
or pirate / continental bank robber
like those Tartarsky guy recently imploded
in Petersburg.
My idea to make a career in Ruzzian army
would be to develop alternative ideas,
to at least keep the war ongoing:
- many more soldiers with basic infantry equipment:
-- heavy machine gun
-- anti-tank missile
-- anti-air manpad
-- anti-drone gun
-- small observation drone
-- trench shotgun
-- sniper rifle
-- first aid helper
=== a section/group of a platoon consisting of 20 footsoldiers
And low expectations for progress.
We actually don't know if and what kind
of officers by what reason are still
making career in the Ruzzian army
in the background,
perhaps electronic warfare specialists.
Putin must keep Gerassimow,
since until now, no-one wants to do
his job,
and there might be no Generals anymore,
but just Lefthand-Colonels.
If the Ruzzian General Staff would file
for bankruptcy, which judge would want
to administer that circle?
Putin's slow pace of mobilization might
be related to lack of basic equipments
like rifles, handgrenades, RPGs,
but I ***** that,
because at least after the 9th of May 2022
he knew, that a complete different approach
would be needed, to win this war.
As a Ruzzian officer I would not have trust
in Putin, because of the history of the
last 13 months;
there had been no visible corrections of
his course,
and if, then months too late.
Putin has changed his goals several times now,
so he might change his goals to
actually demilitarize Ruzzia,
and islamify Ruzzia, since Kyrill hocuspocus
in the Ruzzian Orthodox Church did not
help him,
so Putin might go away from that stupid Christian Overlord.
It is difficult for loyalty,
and even if I would have ideas,
I would not consider myself the
shiny Knight on a white horse,
and because of distrust,
I would stay at least
neutral and do service according to textbooks.
My fighting morale would be very low.
I would turn the "traitor" word from
the traitor is always the subordinate,
to the traitor is always the chief,
just as Jesus was a traitor to the Jews.