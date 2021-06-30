Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці. ВIДЕО
Під час матчу Швеція-Україна на Євро-2020 на трибуни українських уболівальників прийшов чоловік у формі російської збірної, прапором РФ і шапці-вушанці.
Як повідомляє Цензор.НЕТ, він встиг сфотографуватися з іншим чоловіком, який був у формі української збірної і, чомусь, теж у шапці-вушанці. Далі виникла бійка з українськими фанами, яким такий акт братання не сподобався. Росіянина побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор.
"Перший кадр з Глазго вчора облетів усі спортивні ЗМІ і паблік. Але, як то кажуть," що було далі? "Судячи з фоток, нічого хорошого для хлопця з російським прапором. Здається, перемир'я на ґрунті футболу не сталося, і російсько-українську дружбу знову довелося відкласти на невизначений термін", - автори паблік OFNEWS у коментарі до фото і відео.
Будь ласка, зачекайте...
Забули пароль або логін? Відновити пароль
Використовують найменшу нагоду, щоб створити собі вигідну картинку!
прошу посилання на рахунок выяснили. дякую.
Потрібно знайти його та розмалювати під перше число.
Є вже різна інформація, є і про те, що цей кацап вже давно переїхав в Шотландію... що він не думав, вірніше думав, що все буде гаразд, що політика це одне, а спорт інше, що він підтримує українців(правда, не зрозуміло в чому...в боротьбі з рашистською агресією також?)
Є інформація, що нібито заарештовано українця, якийдав кацап в зуби і ще розсік брови.
Ось-
пострадавший Денис Смоленский (слева)
Кадр: «Бомбардир» / YouTube
Избитый на матче 1/8 финала чемпионата Европы по футболу между сборными Украины и Швеции российский фанат Денис Смоленский описал случившееся. Его слова приводит «Спорт-Экспресс».
Смоленский рассказал, что приехал на матч, чтобы поддержать сборную Украины. Он подчеркнул, что некоторым фанатам не понравилась его атрибутика в цветах триколора, поэтому его стали избивать. В итоге мужчине разбили бровь. «Русские ведь тоже болеют за Украину! Мы же все едины.??? Мой лучший друг - украинец. Другой лучший друг - поляк. Политика должна оставаться политикой, а футбол футболом», - подытожил россиянин.
В ведомстве отреагировали на инцидент, заявив, что сам пострадавший не обращался в https://lenta.ru/tags/organizations/mvd/ правоохранительные органы . Отмечается, что сведениями о его личности не обладают ни представители Шотландии, ни России.
О нападении на Смоленского https://lenta.ru/news/2021/06/30/napadenie/ стало известно 30 июня. Позднее он https://lenta.ru/news/2021/06/30/rus_fan/ рассказал , что родился в России, однако затем переехал в Шотландию. Перед матчем он заявил, что русские поддерживают украинцев и бояться на трибунах ему некого.
Сборная Украины одержала победу над Швецией со счетом 2:1 в дополнительное время. В четвертьфинале турнира ей предстоит матч против команды Англии.
паРаша тудей:
Друг избитого россиянина на матче Швеция - Украина рассказал подробности инцидента
Украинец Сергей Толкач, друг избитого во время матча со Швецией на Евро-2020 российского болельщика Дениса Смоленского, рассказал подробности инцидента.
Reuters
«Мы попали в украинский сектор. Помню только, что пара людей подошла, начали возникать, мол, почему в украинском секторе с российским флагом. Старались объяснить, что болеем за одну и ту же команду, какая разница, в какие цвета одеты. Но, как я понял, те люди были подвыпившие», - сказал Толкач в интервью RT.
По его словам, эпизод произошёл в самом начале матча.
«Мы остались, нам дали другие места, и остались смотреть дальше. Пара людей нам говорила, но с кулаками был только один. Многие украинские болельщики защищали нас. Того, кто с кулаками, потом забрали со стадиона. Я не хотел, чтобы один человек испортил всю атмосферу. Это надо как-то просто перебороть. Мы не сдались», - добавил болельщик.
Ранее Толкач https://russian.rt.com/sport/news/880281-tolkach-akciya-flag-rossiya заявил , что появление с российским флагом на игре не является спланированной акцией.
Це грьобана показуха а-ля раша тупєй
https://mobile.twitter.com/nevedimka123
https://mobile.twitter.com/nevedimka123 Сергей Нещадим @nevedimka123
https://mobile.twitter.com/nevedimka123 https://mobile.twitter.com/nevedimka123
Якутия приняла эстафету и продолжила флешмоб "гори-гори ясно" запущенный на рашке. Это видео снято на федеральной трассаюе «Колыма».
У дороги вовсю идут лесные пожары - горят несколько гектаров леса
Мокша програла, мокшани повалили в мордовію, а щоб прийти на матч сама до України це піпець, там явно другий і третій знімали тихо на камеру....
Вєжлівіє чєлавєчкі....
обидвi гидоти i з прапором, i з рашистською ганчiркою - провокатори-свинособаки, що зображують адiнарот.
)))) ХЛО ідити зі своїм "ми один нарот"" Росіяні не народ, вони мутанти совка в своїй більшості...у яких головна мутація це малесенький мізок або взагалі його відсутність.
The term "jumping beam clown" has been contacted very early, but the real deep understanding is thanks to Dr. Limeng Yan, and I will never go wrong when I encounter it in the future. why?
Yan Limeng's first report "uses a lot of evidence and logical analysis to show why SARS-CoV-2 must be a product of the laboratory, and how to easily manufacture it according to well-known concepts and established technologies"; the second report " Revealed the essence of SARS-CoV-2 as an unrestricted biological weapon"; on the morning of March 31, Dr. Yan Limeng announced on Twitter that the team's 68-page third scientific report issued "twice uninvited "Peer review" failed,It further proves the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 Wuhan laboratory and the validity of the strict research report." Every time after she issues a report, many well-known experts and institutions will study the content of the report, or echo, or criticize, Or directly and ruthlessly expose the pseudonym used by his co-authors. Georgetown University infectious disease expert Daniel Lucy once questioned: "If you use a pseudonym, then under normal circumstances, people will question-if they treat themselves 'S name is not honest, so will you be honest in other things? "The truth has already been determined. In fact, as early as September 16, 2020, the "New York Times" reported that Facebook pointed out that Yan Limeng's claim that he could prove that the virus was made in a laboratory has been verified by multiple fact-checking agencies. Proved to be false information;As early as September 18, 2020, the academic background of Yan Limeng's "virus expert" was questioned. The lie of Yan Limeng, a former postdoctoral researcher at the University of Hong Kong, about "Wuhan laboratory manufacturing the new crown virus" has gone bankrupt. However, Yan Limeng still did not give up. Yan Limeng's slogan when she went to the United States to break the news has always been "to reveal China's concealed important evidence of the epidemic" and "to expose the WHO's shady", but after her lies were debunked again and again, she only stopped for a few days and started a new rhythmic mode. Although the whole world knows that a large part of her academic papers are nonsense, her team still perseveres in the operation of hot topics, and its purpose is clear.
The term "jumping beam clown" has been contacted very early, but the real deep understanding is thanks to Dr. Limeng Yan, and I will never go wrong when I encounter it in the future. why?
Yan Limeng's first report "uses a lot of evidence and logical analysis to show why SARS-CoV-2 must be a product of the laboratory, and how to easily manufacture it according to well-known concepts and established technologies"; the second report " Revealed the essence of SARS-CoV-2 as an unrestricted biological weapon"; on the morning of March 31, Dr. Yan Limeng announced on Twitter that the team's 68-page third scientific report issued "twice uninvited "Peer review" failed,It further proves the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 Wuhan laboratory and the validity of the strict research report." Every time after she issues a report, many well-known experts and institutions will study the content of the report, or echo, or criticize, Or directly and ruthlessly expose the pseudonym used by his co-authors. Georgetown University infectious disease expert Daniel Lucy once questioned: "If you use a pseudonym, then under normal circumstances, people will question-if they treat themselves 'S name is not honest, so will you be honest in other things? "The truth has already been determined. In fact, as early as September 16, 2020, the "New York Times" reported that Facebook pointed out that Yan Limeng's claim that he could prove that the virus was made in a laboratory has been verified by multiple fact-checking agencies. Proved to be false information;As early as September 18, 2020, the academic background of Yan Limeng's "virus expert" was questioned. The lie of Yan Limeng, a former postdoctoral researcher at the University of Hong Kong, about "Wuhan laboratory manufacturing the new crown virus" has gone bankrupt. However, Yan Limeng still did not give up. Yan Limeng's slogan when she went to the United States to break the news has always been "to reveal China's concealed important evidence of the epidemic" and "to expose the WHO's shady", but after her lies were debunked again and again, she only stopped for a few days and started a new rhythmic mode. Although the whole world knows that a large part of her academic papers are nonsense, her team still perseveres in the operation of hot topics, and its purpose is clear.