180 611 272

Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці. ВIДЕО

Під час матчу Швеція-Україна на Євро-2020 на трибуни українських уболівальників прийшов чоловік у формі російської збірної, прапором РФ і шапці-вушанці.

Як повідомляє Цензор.НЕТ, він встиг сфотографуватися з іншим чоловіком, який був у формі української збірної і, чомусь, теж у шапці-вушанці. Далі виникла бійка з українськими фанами, яким такий акт братання не сподобався. Росіянина побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор.

"Перший кадр з Глазго вчора облетів усі спортивні ЗМІ і паблік. Але, як то кажуть," що було далі? "Судячи з фоток, нічого хорошого для хлопця з російським прапором. Здається, перемир'я на ґрунті футболу не сталося, і російсько-українську дружбу знову довелося відкласти на невизначений термін", - автори паблік OFNEWS у коментарі до фото і відео.

Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці 01

Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці 02

Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці 03

Автор: 

росія (65346) збірна з футболу (224) Євро-2020 (99)


Топ коментарі
+138
Я просто поражен гуманизмом Украинских болельщиков!
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 12:48
+111
Избили, порвали футболку и отобрали триколор: во время матча Швеция-Украина на трибуны украинских фанов пришел мужчина с флагом РФ и в шапке-ушанке - Цензор.НЕТ 1184
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 12:50
+96
двух педиков купили за немножко, но что-то пошло не так...)
скоро узнаем подробности о похождениях этой парочки)
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 12:47
Коментувати
Сортувати:
Правила форума Рада форумчан
Сторінка 3 з 3
скоріше картинка для Заходу - типу дивіться, хохли нам все вибачили і ви знімайте санкції!
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 17:07 Відповісти
никто на западе после блестящей проведенной операции "раша тудэй" не поверит ни одному рашкованскому сми. даже ютуб уже предупреждает, что канал финансирует правительством московии.
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 17:34 Відповісти
какое бурление. там все давно уже держат язык за зубами. это здесь можно выеживаться
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 17:33 Відповісти
русские провокаторы. мало ему дали! тварюка влезла в сектор. какой же гадкий русский народ.
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 15:53 Відповісти
Он,не гадкий....Он *******...Б.Немцов
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 11:04 Відповісти
Цікаво, як називається медична патологія, коли хтось постійно лізе "вбратья"?
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 15:54 Відповісти
патология эта называется "кацапы")
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 08:58 Відповісти
как говорится: дали 3,1415926535 3-ды и порвали рубашку. Стоша Говназад Тихана пальцем... притяженья больше нет.
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 16:05 Відповісти
Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці - Цензор.НЕТ 312Можливо він з цієї компанії...
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 16:10 Відповісти
Ну с Перис Хилтон он выиграл вчистую
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 16:55 Відповісти
От падли! Які ж мерзотні створіння!
Використовують найменшу нагоду, щоб створити собі вигідну картинку!
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 17:06 Відповісти
Постановка!
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 17:25 Відповісти
Цезарь,який Гай Юлій до Брута: -Чуєш.Брут,а хто вкинув отую Гієну до клітки із Левами?!!!
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 09:40 Відповісти
мало дали, нужно было его на футбольный мяч натянуть.
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 17:33 Відповісти
А хохлу, который стоял в обнимку с кацапом, тоже наваляли?
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 18:09 Відповісти
Это кацап.Уже выяснили. Провокация кацапов про,,братские,, народы.
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 18:42 Відповісти
Это кацап.Уже выяснили.



прошу посилання на рахунок выяснили. дякую.
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 22:22 Відповісти
никакая не провокация, просто с кацапом был хохол-манкурт! они перед матчем шатались перед стадионом втроём, с ними ещё был поляк, а кацапоСМИ подхватили и начали визжать про дружбу и одиннарот!
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 23:05 Відповісти
на жаль, більше схоже саме на це - придурок хАхол-манкурт, що стає інформаційною зброєю в руках рашистських пропагандонів...

Потрібно знайти його та розмалювати під перше число.
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 23:13 Відповісти
ще й поляк з ними був, є відео
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 23:48 Відповісти
вони там хваляться що вони друзі
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 23:49 Відповісти
Де там? Що, так важко дати послання?

Є вже різна інформація, є і про те, що цей кацап вже давно переїхав в Шотландію... що він не думав, вірніше думав, що все буде гаразд, що політика це одне, а спорт інше, що він підтримує українців(правда, не зрозуміло в чому...в боротьбі з рашистською агресією також?)
Є інформація, що нібито заарештовано українця, якийдав кацап в зуби і ще розсік брови.

Ось-

пострадавший Денис Смоленский (слева)

Кадр: «Бомбардир» / YouTube
Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці - Цензор.НЕТ 2824

Избитый на матче 1/8 финала чемпионата Европы по футболу между сборными Украины и Швеции российский фанат Денис Смоленский описал случившееся. Его слова приводит «Спорт-Экспресс».
Смоленский рассказал, что приехал на матч, чтобы поддержать сборную Украины. Он подчеркнул, что некоторым фанатам не понравилась его атрибутика в цветах триколора, поэтому его стали избивать. В итоге мужчине разбили бровь. «Русские ведь тоже болеют за Украину! Мы же все едины.??? Мой лучший друг - украинец. Другой лучший друг - поляк. Политика должна оставаться политикой, а футбол футболом», - подытожил россиянин.
В ведомстве отреагировали на инцидент, заявив, что сам пострадавший не обращался в https://lenta.ru/tags/organizations/mvd/ правоохранительные органы . Отмечается, что сведениями о его личности не обладают ни представители Шотландии, ни России.

О нападении на Смоленского https://lenta.ru/news/2021/06/30/napadenie/ стало известно 30 июня. Позднее он https://lenta.ru/news/2021/06/30/rus_fan/ рассказал , что родился в России, однако затем переехал в Шотландию. Перед матчем он заявил, что русские поддерживают украинцев и бояться на трибунах ему некого.
Сборная Украины одержала победу над Швецией со счетом 2:1 в дополнительное время. В четвертьфинале турнира ей предстоит матч против команды Англии.

паРаша тудей:
Друг избитого россиянина на матче Швеция - Украина рассказал подробности инцидента

Украинец Сергей Толкач, друг избитого во время матча со Швецией на Евро-2020 российского болельщика Дениса Смоленского, рассказал подробности инцидента.

Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці - Цензор.НЕТ 7781Reuters

«Мы попали в украинский сектор. Помню только, что пара людей подошла, начали возникать, мол, почему в украинском секторе с российским флагом. Старались объяснить, что болеем за одну и ту же команду, какая разница, в какие цвета одеты. Но, как я понял, те люди были подвыпившие», - сказал Толкач в интервью RT.
По его словам, эпизод произошёл в самом начале матча.
«Мы остались, нам дали другие места, и остались смотреть дальше. Пара людей нам говорила, но с кулаками был только один. Многие украинские болельщики защищали нас. Того, кто с кулаками, потом забрали со стадиона. Я не хотел, чтобы один человек испортил всю атмосферу. Это надо как-то просто перебороть. Мы не сдались», - добавил болельщик.
Ранее Толкач https://russian.rt.com/sport/news/880281-tolkach-akciya-flag-rossiya заявил , что появление с российским флагом на игре не является спланированной акцией.
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 01:40 Відповісти
Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці - Цензор.НЕТ 7476
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 07:03 Відповісти
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1nTtC7snxto смотри с 5.58
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 09:43 Відповісти
дякую)
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 10:28 Відповісти
так что никакого заговора, никаких провокаций там не было, просто недоразвитая троица хахол, кацап и бракованный поляк
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 11:56 Відповісти
і що це доводить? Людина в польській атрибутиці розмовляє англійською, в українській - російською
Це грьобана показуха а-ля раша тупєй
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 13:12 Відповісти
это местные кретины, проживающие там! причём тут сраная раша тудей? да и снимали наши, украинские журналисты, случайно на них попав, а параша тудей подхватила и давай про мышебратство вещать!
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 14:10 Відповісти
Не,отодрали 2 раза.
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 22:22 Відповісти
Написать бы мокшанскому недоразумению на теле несмываемой банковской краской: " Путин - полудохлая шизанутая крыса и международный террорист".
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 18:12 Відповісти
мишкин и чепига
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 18:31 Відповісти
Провокатор засланный, потому как всё прогнозируемо на 100%. Только провокатор или полнейший дебил мог прийти на украинскую трибуну с триколором. Слава Украине!
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 18:38 Відповісти
И в дурацких шапках ! Провокация 💯% ,а говорить могут все ,что угодно !
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 07:21 Відповісти
а чего второму, с символикой Украины, не наваляли и не заставили перорально употребить символы петухов?
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 18:47 Відповісти
яке безглузде самогубство....
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 18:54 Відповісти
ви шось чекаете другого від мерзоти скотобази..
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 18:55 Відповісти
А на ногах адікі, всі гопніки ******* адікі. Де кірзачі, лапті? І щоб з онучками. "Уж вы лучше, как придет зимнее холодное время, наделайте из нее себе онучек, потому что чулок не греет. Это немцы выдумали, чтобы побольше себе денег забирать (Петрович любил при случае кольнуть немцев); а шинель уж, видно, вам придется новую делать." М. Гоголь, Шинель.
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 19:18 Відповісти
у меня тоже есть "адики"! и что я тоже гопник? "адики" тут причём?
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 23:09 Відповісти
Наверно при том , что они « ушанки «летом нацепили
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 07:23 Відповісти
горазд полихнуло, аж Якутія горить

https://mobile.twitter.com/nevedimka123

https://mobile.twitter.com/nevedimka123 Сергей Нещадим @nevedimka123

https://mobile.twitter.com/nevedimka123 https://mobile.twitter.com/nevedimka123



Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці - Цензор.НЕТ 1433Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці - Цензор.НЕТ 1433Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці - Цензор.НЕТ 1433 Якутия приняла эстафету и продолжила флешмоб "гори-гори ясно" запущенный на рашке. Это видео снято на федеральной трассаюе «Колыма».
У дороги вовсю идут лесные пожары - горят несколько гектаров леса
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 20:16 Відповісти
Явна провокація.
Мокша програла, мокшани повалили в мордовію, а щоб прийти на матч сама до України це піпець, там явно другий і третій знімали тихо на камеру....
Вєжлівіє чєлавєчкі....
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 20:29 Відповісти
Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці - Цензор.НЕТ 2179
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 20:49 Відповісти
Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці - Цензор.НЕТ 6941
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 21:03 Відповісти
Певно цей перевертень, який прикинувся дружньою собакою, почав шматувати штани нашого вболівальника, прийшлося його вгамувати, що поробиш, така природа цих звірів, лась-лась и вчепиться в горло.
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 10:56 Відповісти
Все правильно, бути росіянином це вже злочин
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 21:14 Відповісти
Позитив для мокаля є..щелепу виродку поправили..тапер воно зможе розмовляти українською.
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 21:43 Відповісти
Пожалуй зря. ЧЕ(и всё, что вокруг) слишком популярное событие во всем мире. Внимание он приковывает млн, а может и около млр. людей. Картинка для европейских и мировых обывателей выглядит как что-то негативное и несёт вред имиджу украинского народа. Типа- "человек со всей душой несёт мир в одиночку как может. Он- мир/дружбу/жвачку, а вы....???" Вот так это выглядит. Если это провокация рос.спецлужб, то она удалась.
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 22:01 Відповісти
нi, не даремно. мало дали, потрiбно було обидвом.
обидвi гидоти i з прапором, i з рашистською ганчiркою - провокатори-свинособаки, що зображують адiнарот.
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 22:06 Відповісти
Единственное упущение - когда воспитывали немного нарушили масочный режим. Все остальное пошло на пользу (надеюсь) воспитываемому.
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 08:40 Відповісти
ой, не треба, скільки можна всім догождати, пора відвикать від "а що люди скажуть" і так пацаки сидять на голові
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 09:17 Відповісти
Это картинка того, что ************* сейчас нигде не будет спокойствия. ********* будет уничтожен.
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 11:01 Відповісти
обидвi гидоти i з прапором, i з рашистською ганчiркою - провокатори-свинособаки, що зображують адiнарот.
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 22:04 Відповісти
Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці - Цензор.НЕТ 9570
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 22:15 Відповісти
піди на фронті це розкажи
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 09:18 Відповісти
И в следующий раз в опу виипут .
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 22:18 Відповісти
присяде на пляшку )

Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці - Цензор.НЕТ 5522
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 22:20 Відповісти
До кацапів-оккупантів жалю не маю!
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 23:08 Відповісти
Не уявляю, як наші вболівальники втримались та не вбили цю кацапсіну. Треба було йому цю власівську ганчірку у рота запхати після того, як він з'їсть свою шапку з какардою.
показати весь коментар
30.06.2021 23:22 Відповісти
Ураїна- це європа! Це демократія! Це законність и честь! Мені соромно, чому потрібно було застосовувати протиправні дії? Чому поводитись треба як москальске бидло(тобто по бєспредєлу), да сказали би нормально що не туди він попав, написали на його триколору птн пнх і крим - це Україна, відвели би з укрїнскої фан зони и нехай вимахує своїм прапорцем
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 00:58 Відповісти
часом, не кива заблукав?
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 01:41 Відповісти
Фуфло Мавзолейное в братство набивается по команде Киркорова...,крысы вонючие,вы сброд а не нарот...
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 04:11 Відповісти
Првокація для СМІ. Це перше що приходить в голову. Мені от цікаво а чому у кацапів асоціація зі своєю країною завжди через призму дебільства .. то шапка вуханка..то через атрибутику СРСР... Виходить не має такої країни як Росія ..є лище мутант совка...ПаРашка..
)))) ХЛО ідити зі своїм "ми один нарот"" Росіяні не народ, вони мутанти совка в своїй більшості...у яких головна мутація це малесенький мізок або взагалі його відсутність.
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 08:57 Відповісти
Никто не хочет дружить с нацистами кроме москалей, курьез однако.
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 09:13 Відповісти
а ти то хто!
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 09:19 Відповісти
ПАТРТОТ
Побили, порвали футболку і відібрали триколор: під час матчу Швеція-Україна на трибуни українських фанів прийшов чоловік з прапором РФ і в шапці-вушанці - Цензор.НЕТ 6893
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 09:35 Відповісти
Номинировать чувака на Премию Дарвина! ЗАЧОТ.
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 11:22 Відповісти
Дамирчик, откуда мне знать, может как-то латентно? Но чтобы не быть голословным, даже тут много интересной информации: https://censor.net/ru/search/quick/Adidas
показати весь коментар
01.07.2021 20:03 Відповісти
Сторінка 3 з 3
 
 