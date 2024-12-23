One crew of drone operators from 8th Regiment of Special Forces killed 77 North Korean mercenaries in three days. VIDEO

One crew of drone operators from the 8th Regiment of SOF named after the Prince Iziaslav Mstyslavych eliminated 77 North Korean mercenaries of the Russian army in Kursk region in three days.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

During this period, the fighters captured more than four dozen North Korean "300s", 12 vehicles, three buggies and an armoured personnel carrier.

