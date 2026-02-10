68th Jaeger Brigade drones destroy three D-30 howitzers and occupiers’ ammunition depot

Drone pilots from the Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush hit a number of enemy howitzers in their area of responsibility.

Censor.NET reports that during combat sorties, three D-30 howitzers, an occupier, and an ammunition depot were taken out.

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In one of the shots, a Ukrainian drone flew into an enemy dugout and exploded.

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