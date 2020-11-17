Entrepreneurs protest at Verhovna Rada building, clashes reported. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On Tuesday, November 17, entrepreneurs are protesting at the building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Hrushevskoho street is currently blocked.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I am standing next to the Verkhovna Rada. Several hundred people have gathered here. All of them are entrepreneurs. As for Hrushevskoho Street, it has been blocked. People are walking with flags, a lot of policemen, servicemen of the National Guard have been gathered. Their (protesters') main demand is the abolition of total fiscalization in Ukraine, except for the group of excise goods. It is worth noting that one of the demands today is the cancellation of weekend lockdown, and I will mention that today the parliament must consider the amendments to the bill on the amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine," reads the message.

These amendments were compiled by the organizers of the protest together with the MPs.

