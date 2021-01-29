Ukraine leaders honor Kruty Heroes. PHOTOS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Dmytro Razumkov and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal have attended a ceremony to honor the Kruty Heroes.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak also joined the ceremony, according to the presidential press service.

According to the report, the head of state laid flowers at the Kruty Heroes Memorial Cross at Askold's Grave in Kyiv.

A minute of silence was observed in memory of the fallen heroes. The national anthem of Ukraine was then played.

