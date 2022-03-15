ENG
Javelin destroyed Russian T-72B3 with protective anti-javelin lattices, - Butusov. PHOTO

Javelin anti-tank missile destroyed a Russian T-72B3 tank with protective anti-Javelin bars. This probably happened near Voznesensk.

The journalist Yurii Butusov reported about it on the page on the Facebook social network, informs Censor.NET.

"Combat use of Javelin anti-aircraft guns on a Russian T-72B3 with protective anti-Javelin grilles, in the area, probably near Voznesensk. - the journalist noted.

