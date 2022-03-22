Russian occupier surrendered tank for reward. PHOTO

The Russian occupier came to the Ukrainian special forces on a tank and handed over equipment and surrendered himself.

The adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Victor Andrusiv told about it on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Russians are surrendering! With equipment. A few days ago I wrote that there is news that finally shows the breakup of the Russian army. Now I can tell. I wanted to show you a video, but special forces asked not to do it. A Russian soldier gave us a tank for a reward!

How it happened. For several weeks now, the National Police has been identifying the phones used by Russians. These are Ukrainian numbers. We regularly send text messages to these phones on how to surrender and surrender equipment," Andrusiv wrote.

"Misha called us a few days ago. We passed information about him to the Ministry of Defense. He was assigned a place to drive. He drove up. They convinced him from the drone that he was not an ambush. After that, special forces detained him." It turned out that he was the only one left from the tank crew, the rest fled home. He saw no point in fighting." he added.

