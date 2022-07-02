ENG
Russian occupants shelled Kharkiv region - one civilian wounded. PHOTOS

Photo

A civilian was wounded as a result of Russian shelling in Dergachy, Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Facebook by Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Dergachy territorial community.

"As a result of enemy shelling during the day, one civilian was injured in Dergachy," the message reads.

Zadorenko informed that today, July 2, Russian troops shelled Dergachi, Bezruka, Slatina, Prudyanka, Tsupivka, Dementiivka, Pytomnyk and Ruska Lozova with artillery and mortars. The invaders carried out airstrikes near Prudyanka, and also fired from tanks at Pytomnik, Ruska Lozova, Dementiivka, Tsupivka, and Slatino.

According to him, the Russian army currently controls the Kozacholopansky, Prokhodivsky starostats and most of the Tokarivsky District. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting positional battles in Tsupivka, Dementiivka, in the area of Velikie Prokhody and in the Zolochiv-Kozacholopan direction.

