On the morning of September 8, the Russian occupation forces shelled Kharkiv, in particular the Industrial district.

As Censor.NET reports, the photos were published by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"Consequences of the shelling of the Industrial district. Five wounded. Two dead," the head of the city noted.

