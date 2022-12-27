Russians shelled maternity hospital in Kherson. PHOTOS

Today two babies were born in the maternity hospital. Doctors with the babies managed to go down to the shelter.

this was announced by the Minister of Health Viktor Liashko in Facebook.

"Terrorists once again targeted children's lives. Today two babies were born in this maternity hospital. One of the babies was born a few minutes before the walls of the maternity hospital were destroyed by Russian shells," Lyashko wrote.

According to him, Russia insidiously shelled another maternity hospital in Kherson.

"Did the terrorists know where they were aiming? In the 11th month of the war I can say with certainty that they did. Because every day our hospitals and maternity hospitals become targets for Russian missiles and shells," added Lyashko.

He stated that, fortunately, this time, neither babies, nor women in labor, nor hospital staff were injured.

Lyashko noted that having no success on the battlefield, Russia is trying to fight with newborn Ukrainians.

