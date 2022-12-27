ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15978 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine
3 421 13
Liashko (62) shoot out (8712) maternity hospital (3) Kherson (736)

Russians shelled maternity hospital in Kherson. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

Today two babies were born in the maternity hospital. Doctors with the babies managed to go down to the shelter.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this was announced by the Minister of Health Viktor Liashko in Facebook.

"Terrorists once again targeted children's lives. Today two babies were born in this maternity hospital. One of the babies was born a few minutes before the walls of the maternity hospital were destroyed by Russian shells," Lyashko wrote.

According to him, Russia insidiously shelled another maternity hospital in Kherson.

Read more: Massive Russian shelling of Kherson: 18 out of 64 wounded are in serious condition

"Did the terrorists know where they were aiming? In the 11th month of the war I can say with certainty that they did. Because every day our hospitals and maternity hospitals become targets for Russian missiles and shells," added Lyashko.

He stated that, fortunately, this time, neither babies, nor women in labor, nor hospital staff were injured.

Lyashko noted that having no success on the battlefield, Russia is trying to fight with newborn Ukrainians.

Watch more: Russians shelled two hospitals in Kherson during day, these are targeted strikes, - RMA. VIDEO

Russians shelled maternity hospital in Kherson 01
Russians shelled maternity hospital in Kherson 02
Russians shelled maternity hospital in Kherson 03
Russians shelled maternity hospital in Kherson 04

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 