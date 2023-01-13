225 Ukrainians arrived in Spain for military training. PHOTO

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles personally met a group of 225 Ukrainian citizens who arrived for military training.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

Robles met Ukrainians at the Torrejon military base near Madrid, accompanied by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Spain Teodoro Lopez Calderon and Ambassador of Ukraine Sergiy Pogoreltsev.

"It is a great honor for me to welcome them here in Spain. Spain feels very close to the entire Ukrainian people since February 24," the Minister said, expressing her admiration for "heroism, bravery and the way they defend their country."

