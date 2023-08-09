Occupiers shelled farm in Sumy region. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 8 August, Russians shelled a farm in the Velykopysarivska community of Okhtyrka district, Sumy region.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

"On 8 August 2023, at about 19:30, the occupiers from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out an artillery shelling of the Velykopysarivska community of the Okhtyrka district. The hangar and agricultural machinery of one of the farms, as well as four private houses, were damaged," the statement said.

