Russian army shelled Nikopol with artillery three times today. PHOTOS

Three times a day, the occupying army covered the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery fire.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Nikopol and the Marhanets community came under fire. The enemy fired 10 shells at them. There are no dead or injured. An economic building was damaged. The rescuers are still clarifying other consequences of the attacks.

In addition, Lysak reported that there are no emergency situations in the rest of the communities. The day passed peacefully.

